Busy doctors have a lot to worry about. Unfortunately, identity theft should be on your radar too.

Identity thieves target high-income people

Those with higher incomes also tend to use many credit cards, which can also increase the risk of identity theft.

What is medical identity theft?

Medical identity theft is when someone uses your personal information; name, social security number, health insurance account number to see a doctor. As well as obtaining prescription drugs, purchasing medical devices, filing claims with your provider, and obtaining other medical care.

How to know if someone is using your medical information

In addition to taking steps to protect your medical information, it is worth knowing how to tell if someone is using your medical information.

Here are some warning signs:

You receive a bill from your doctor for services that you did not receive. You get a call from a debt collector about a medical debt you don’t owe. You check your credit report and see notices of collection of medical debts that you do not recognize. You receive a notice from your health insurance company informing you that you have reached your benefit limit. You are denied insurance coverage because your medical records show a pre-existing condition that you do not have.

What to do if someone is using your medical information

If you think someone is using your personal information to see a doctor, get prescription drugs. Just like buying medical devices, filing claims with your insurance provider, or obtaining other medical care, following these steps will help you limit the damage.

Steps you can take

According to identity protection sources, including cybersecurity software maker NortonLifeLock Inc. and USA.gov. There are ways to keep your identity safe, such as:

Create a unique and secure password.

Consider answering the security questions in a false manner (for example, “hummingbird” when asked for your mother’s maiden name).

Enable two-factor authentication.

Be careful with friend requests or invitations on social media from people you don’t know.

Avoid buying items from online retailers that you don’t know about.

Don’t buy things based on unsolicited phone calls or emails, which could be phishing for your information.

Don’t give out your date of birth or bank account number unless absolutely necessary.

WHAT ELSE TO DO?

Don’t leave mail in the mailbox for days and days. Have the postal service hold your mail when you are away. Activate security features on your smartphone. Take a close look at your credit card statements and check your receipts. Use a virtual private network (VPN) when using public wi-fi. Keep your firewall and security settings up to date. Use cybersecurity software on your devices. Review your credit reports periodically to determine if unauthorized accounts have been opened. Keep all your personal documents in a safe place that is not accessible to other people. Shred old credit cards, credit card statements, receipts, etc. To keep them safe from people rummaging through trash cans or garbage cans. Check your bank account statements for unauthorized transactions.

Related Notes:

Mexico updates surveillance protocols to search for Omicron variant cases

What we know about the new variant that has set off the alarms

The NU variant could very soon be classified as “concern”