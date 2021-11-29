How Blockchain Technology Could Bring Triple-A Games To Metaverses

Non-fungible token-based projects like Loot and The N Project have helped drive interest in the Metaverse to an all-time high, again raising hopes that blockchain will finally reach the masses. Will it, or is history doomed to repeat itself? The problem is, the same things that capture the public’s imagination are the same things that ultimately degrade the performance of the underlying platforms and raise barriers to entry more than ever.. In this article, I’ll explore the fundamental issues responsible for creating this dynamic with the goal of helping address these issues once and for all.

The fundamental problem is that legacy blockchain technology, specifically Ethereum, introduces massive entry barriers that hamper the Metaverse’s ability to onboard new users. These problems are compounded by the fact that network users are not allowed to set a static price for the use of the network.

Apes and penguins are expensive

The fees required to use popular NFT marketplaces can be an insidious problem because projects often impose these costs on the user with often unrealistic expectations of their potential to make a profit.. A quick look at Etherscan reveals the staggeringly high value of transaction fees paid per project. Projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Pudgy Penguins have made their users pay 106.7 and 111.4 Ether (ETH), respectively, to interact with their smart contract. Combined, the users of these two projects have had to pay almost $ 1 million in transaction fees alone!

Axie Infinity, truly NFT-based?

But here’s the thing: those projects aren’t actually NFT-based games! In Axie Infinity, players can fight and raise little creatures that can then be sold or rented to other players precisely because they are implemented as NFTs. This is what makes Axie Infinity a great example of a truly NFT-based game. The problem is, the more a game takes advantage of the NFTs and the benefits of a blockchain-based asset, the more ETH fees users have to pay.

Both the commercial and playback aspects of these games incur transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain. Axie Infinity has paid out over 15,000 ETH in transaction fees, which is roughly equivalent to over $ 60,000,000. That’s the money that developers could have spent to improve their product but more importantly, it’s money that users could have spent buying even more digital assets from both Axie Infinity and other game developers.

The catch-22 for new users and publishers

Many new users drawn to the NFT craze go straight to a market like OpenSea to list their own NFT. In an ideal world, this would be a fantastic opportunity to add another blockchain advocate to the ranks by providing a fantastic user experience. Unfortunately, right now, the transaction fee associated with simply listing an item for sale on OpenSea is around 0.1 ETH, or around USD 400. That’s not the kind of user experience that makes people think! they are using futuristic technology!

These absurd fees not only hurt new users trying to figure out what this blockchain craze is about, but they also deter larger business entities from building on top of blockchain platforms. Why would large video game publishers build NFT interoperability in their video games if the end consumer of their product had to pay more than $ 100 to exchange their weapon designs in the game? Surely, no consumer would be excited about in-game NFT assets that cost more to trade than the base game.

Even if a large video game publisher had an aspiration to cover these blockchain transaction fees for its player base, these fees would still be prohibitively expensive and increase proportionally to the life cycle of the game. Sure enough, this game editor would be penalized as the replay value of your game increases! Given these shortcomings with the current transaction price of blockchains, it’s no wonder we haven’t seen video game developers and publishers jump headlong into digitizing game assets using blockchain.

Blockchains without fees

Clearly, there are substantial problems with current NFT-based games on legacy blockchains. In large part, this is due to its transaction pricing mechanism, which makes it difficult for new users to adopt and deters video game publishers from implementing NFT assets in their game. Unfortunately, we are nowhere near seeing triple-A video game titles using blockchain to track ownership of game assets. It would simply be too expensive for consumers or publishers to bear the cost of transacting on a fee-based blockchain.

However, there is hope. It is possible to remove user experience fees from a blockchain. The Steem blockchain (which was forked into Hive to thwart the hostile takeover of Justin Sun) has been operating on a fee-free model since its inception in 2016. Splinterlands, one of the most successful blockchain-based games, has been taking advantage of Steem’s fee-less properties, and now Hive, to spectacular effect.

The essence of the solution contained within those blockchains is the introduction of a token derivative or “property” that is consumed to “pay” transaction fees, rather than something like Ethereum gas, and that can be “delegate” from one user (such as a developer) to another user (such as a player).

Using a token derivative to cover the cost of transactions allows game developers to set a static price on the use of their network over time. If this sounds a bit confusing, don’t worry; I will explain.

Consider, for a moment, if Axie Infinity had been built on a fee-free blockchain that takes advantage of that token derivative rather than forcing users to spend their balance. If this had been the case, the developers could have bought a certain amount of the native currency proportional to the network bandwidth they would need for the game, and then delegated the network resources to new users.

Driving growth

For starters, it would have allowed new users, who receive the delegated resources, to be able to exchange their Axies and interact with in-game smart contracts with no transaction fees. This would allow the game to naturally grow in its player base, as players would not be deterred by the cost of playing the game. It would lower the barrier to entry, funnel more new players into the ecosystem, and drive demand for in-game assets.

This fee structure could allow game publishers and developers to pay a one-time fixed cost for constant network use. On Ethereum, you pay per transaction, which is a big deal (roughly $ 60,000,000 in November 2021) for games like Axie Infinity. Of course, what happens when the user runs out of the token derivative? Wouldn’t they be back where they started? Well, not if it regenerates over time!

Because we are talking about a property of a token, and not the tokens themselves, it can be programmed in any way we want without significant financial consequences. The purpose of this property is not to exchange value, but to motivate network use, and can be designed accordingly. If we don’t want users to be forced to constantly buy more and more tokens, then all we have to do is have token ownership regenerate over time, which would also give us the static price we are looking for and transactions theoretically. unlimited. for the user! Consequently, a game like Axie Infinity would only need to make a one-time purchase and never again have to pay, or have its player base pay, transaction fees ever again.

Resources can be continuously delegated from the publisher or developer directly to the active player or user base, giving players free smart contract interactions and essentially solving a $ 60,000,000 inefficiency within the NFT gaming space.

The current fee-based transaction structure poses a direct threat to mass adoption. At Koinos Group, in addition to creating the first consumer-friendly blockchain, we are working towards a solution that allows large organizations to better value the costs associated with adopting this cutting-edge technology.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every trade and investment move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.