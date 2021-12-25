Autonomous Emergency Braking Assist (AEB) is becoming more and more common among new cars. A device that has been standardized that, although it has not reached a perfect level yet, it has demonstrated its proven effectiveness based on studies that have shown it to reach up to 60%.

The European Union obliges manufacturers to implement driving assistants every two years. Systems that begin as optional but that, little by little, begin to be found in the lists of standard equipment for new cars. Among the arsenal of aids, the autonomous emergency braking assistant (AEB) is one of the most important, especially those that already include pedestrian detection function.

A system that is also expanding with the cyclist detection, which is also combined with the parking assistant stopping the vehicle when detecting objects or people both in front and behind, two equally useful areas. Euro NCAP is one of the European organizations that advocate that brands include this system in all cars, as well as the American equivalent of the IIHS, since the studies carried out have shown a more than high efficacy.

Current pedestrian detection technology is more than effective, according to proven studies

Autonomous braking isn’t perfect but it’s on the way

They are not perfect, it would be really desirable and they still tend to fail, but they do have proven their effectiveness in 60% of situations avoiding serious injuries. Even damage to other vehicles has been reduced thanks to autonomous braking, so insurers also opt for this system that has radar and ultrasonic sensors. But, for many, how pedestrian detection works is a real mysteryThe only way to do it is through powerful cameras.

In a way a camera positioned in the middle and upper part of the windshield It is one of the essential elements, but it also has other components for its operation. The system works permanently, from the moment the vehicle is started and a control unit is activated that analyzes the information sent by the camera and the radar sensors installed on the front -Behind the brand emblem, grill or integrated in the air intakes.

Some sensors with a 24 GHz frequency capable of detecting pedestrians up to 200 meters away. All the data goes through an algorithm in thousandths of seconds that calculates the risk and the action time, warning the driver with acoustic and light signals to stop or activating autonomous braking immediately. The same procedure is used for the detection of cyclists. Two systems that are one of the true keys to the most advanced autonomous driving, and that are being object of continuous improvement precisely with the objective that its operation is 100% effective.