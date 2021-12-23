Its appearance on the streets of the great cities of our country has been so rapid and spontaneous that it has done to legislate different regulations for this type of urban mobility. And in this also children enter, which no longer have it as easy as before when riding with these scooters, since now there are many more than in the past … and with many more powers. Anyway, in the market we can find the best and the most suitable for them.

As they are

Although it has its detractors because they have multiplied on the sidewalks of our cities, it is obvious that the scooter offers many benefits: they avoid sedentary lifestyle and encourage physical activity, and they develop psychomotor skills, balance, hand-foot coordination and spatial sense.

Those who have had the opportunity to handle them know that they are easy to control, they are safe as long as they are used with a helmet and protections, and they fit anywhere because most of them are foldable. It’s more; Electric scooters for kids have been shown to help develop many skills in our little ones, as well as to help them be active.

In fact, thanks to new technologies, different brands have developed much safer designs and highly beneficial for the psychomotor development of children. Now, among so much variety, how to recognize those that are directed towards them?

As a general rule, they tend to have a much less stylized (rather than modern) presence, with a height more suited to their age range and with powers that fit all. Because if; Unlike those that can be for adults, these are seen with large differentiating groups to be used by users: from the youngest to those who are old enough to make their control.

Considerations and what differences do they have

Regardless of whether they are for one audience or another, all these VMP have practically the same elements. They are usually equipped with brushed-type electric motors, as they offer high reliability at an economical price. Its useful life will always be much higher than that of the rest of the components of the electric scooter, such as the wheels, bearings, transmission, brakes, etc.

The standard age range of a children’s scooter is between 6 and 14 yearsThey are child and junior type. Subsequently, and except in category A, adult scooters can only be used from 16 years of age. In fact, and as with motorcycles of different displacement, not all scooters are the same.

The seconds are more powerful, in fact, they can go up to 65 km / h. In the case of the smallest, these focus on speeds that do not exceed 20 km / h. Thus, both for adults and children, they are vehicles that are used very well by all the public.

How could it be otherwise, children, for children between 6 and 14 years old, have a more limited acceleration capacity. It’s about having as much fun as possible… without endangering your safety and the safety of others. As we will see below with their respective models, they have characteristics that make them very particular, hence they are indicated for minimum ages and limits.

Age, size and weight. Age is important especially because scooters are adapted to each stage of psychomotor development. But height and weight must also be taken into account because there can be many differences in children of the same age.

Age is important especially because scooters are adapted to each stage of psychomotor development. But height and weight must also be taken into account because there can be many differences in children of the same age. The wheels . There are scooters with two and three wheels. Clearly, those of three are more stable and therefore appropriate for younger children. The higher the number, the harder the wheel will be. Soft ones grip better, but wear out quickly.

. There are scooters with two and three wheels. Clearly, those of three are more stable and therefore appropriate for younger children. The higher the number, the harder the wheel will be. Soft ones grip better, but wear out quickly. Handlebar and platform . The most recommended. That is why you should opt for an aluminum model since it combines all its properties. As for the handlebar, you have to see if it can be adjusted to various heights.

. The most recommended. That is why you should opt for an aluminum model since it combines all its properties. As for the handlebar, you have to see if it can be adjusted to various heights. Security. It should be remembered that the practice of the scooter can be dangerous on certain occasions, so it is highly recommended to equip the child with a helmet, knee and elbow pads.

Types and models

When choosing one or the other for our child, we must take into account, above all, their age. Children can start practicing this sport from the age of two. At this stage, it is best to buy scooters with three wheels, two front and one rear, to facilitate control learning and the vehicle itself.

It is important that there is only one wheel at the rear, since if there were two, the child would have more difficulty maintaining balance, would touch the wheels with the foot constantly and would fall. It is there where we will find scooters for children that will meet all your needs. Here enter the infantile type and the juniors, mentioned above, both with battery-powered drive and function.

Scooter childish . They are the first and the ones that all the public will know how to recognize. These have a more limited acceleration capacity. It’s about children having as much fun as they can without jeopardizing their safety and the safety of others. They are made with powers of less than 20 km / h and motors that are presented with 100 W or less.

. They are the first and the ones that all the public will know how to recognize. These have a more limited acceleration capacity. It’s about children having as much fun as they can without jeopardizing their safety and the safety of others. They are made with powers of less than 20 km / h and motors that are presented with 100 W or less. Scooter junior. Intended for occasional use, it is used for short trips or to play on smooth surfaces. They have a medium wheel size, a compromise between handling and comfort. They are usually foldable so that they take up little space. Some may include front suspension, although we would already be talking about mid-range or mid-high range scooters. They usually occur with powers between 100 and 300 W.

For its part, regarding what may be the most correct or manageable devices, we have to say that all those that meet the above characteristics will be a good asset for them, although it is true that there are higher level manufacturers that will have a lot to say in our decision. Broadly speaking, we can say that BikeStar or Moma Bikes are two of the most positive for use.

BikeStar

The first of these electric scooters for children that we have on the market is this one from BikeStar, a type of vehicle that is very well trained for the youngest. These, if any, are easily recognizable by their big wheels that look like bikes.

They also stand out because their engines and powers are not very small or very high, so they are well directed towards a beginner audience of this age range. Two of its great qualities are stability and resistance thanks to its tubular steel frames that make them practically unbreakable.

Also, this model is recommended for boys and girls Beginning at 6 years, but the brand also offers a model for 4 and 5 year olds. With two wheels, their tires have a size of 12 inches, which makes them have the best comfort and quality on the asphalt thanks to the incorporated suspension. It has a range of between 12 and 15 km. In Amazon it has a price of 138 euros.

Hudora 14695

Along with BikeStar we have Hudora, a German company that has been developing products related to sports, games and leisure for almost a century, specially designed for active people of all ages. This is where scooters for children come in, specifically the 14695 model.

This is one of the best proposals, where it is made with high quality aluminum, weighs 4.7 kg and supports a weight of up to 100 kilos. It is foldable and, although it is an excellent gift for children of all ages, it is recommended Beginning at 6 years.

It is adjustable in height from 70 to 104 centimeters and includes a kickstand to park it anywhere. In addition, it has a rear brake that is activated with the foot. In addition, and surely one of the aspects that they like the most, is that their handlebar comes with secure and adjustable handles. Its autonomy is around 8 km. In Amazon we will find it for less than 100 euros.

Moma bikes

Moma Bikes, as we say, is one of the most popular brands in terms of scooters, and for children, too. In their case, they have a single model that looks like the big market bet. A very friendly vehicle with everyone, and with the importance of being one of the safest that we can find.

It is a very practical one that provides a maximum speed of 12 km / h. Also noteworthy is that it is quite silent compared to other models with similar characteristics. Its autonomy is not, perhaps, the highest, but of which it does allow a quite rewarding journey, this time among 6 and 8 kilometers.

Likewise, this data is compensated by the little time it takes to charge your battery: only four hours. Furthermore, it is quite light, with only ten kilos of weight, and foldable, which allows them to be very easy to carry from one place to another.

Homcom Scooter

With a steel frame and folding design, this electric scooter is very easy to use, making it the perfect option for children between 7 and 14 years old to experiment with speed, balance and control of your mobility safely and comfortably.

This is why if the Moma Bikes is one of the great assets, it is not far behind either. We see it for example in stores like Amazon, which has turned out to be one of the best sellers in recent times. It is a very safe option for all the activities you want to do.

It works with a very quiet motor that accelerates and brakes easily using the handlebars. It incorporates a retractable kickstand to park the scooter when not in use. In this way, our little ones can travel from 8 to 10 km after charging 5-8 hours. It has a price of 102 euros.

M Mega Wheels

On the other hand, if our child has a more advanced level, and you even want to start freestyle, then we can select a more specific scooter. In these cases, lighter and stronger models are recommended, with harder wheels, flat profile and 100mm in diameter and faster bearings.

It is what happens with this one from M Mega Wheels. As such, this is intended for some slightly older ages. More considering that its 250 W motor that allows it to reach a speed of 23 km / h and climb slopes with a 15 degree incline.

To highlight the fast charge of its battery, about three hours, which allows it to have a range of 12 kilometers maximum. Also, its aluminum alloy makes it with its 7.8 kilos of weight in one of the models lighter and easier to transport, since it is foldable. Other features are its anti-puncture rubber wheels, LED taillight, dual brake system, front shock, mudguards and adjustable handlebars at different heights. Its price is already 199 euros.