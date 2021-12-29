It is true that compared to bikes, especially those that mount electrical systems, they do not allow to cover so much distance, nor to reach their speeds. But they are quite superior in terms of reliability and performance, which, when it comes to two-seater electric scooters, this looks really good. But what do they have?

As they are

We can say that it is a transportation concept you are here to stay for a long time. Sustainable, practical, light, manageable and fast, they are a safe bet both for people with reduced mobility and for workers, students and people.

These have the priority objective of moving easily from one place to another in a short period of time, saving on gasoline and public transport tickets. But best of all, they also allow to be accessible to more than one personHence, these two-seater electric scooters are so well presented on the market.

Obviously, they consist of more than one difference if we compare them with those that are common, those that do not have a seat. These focus on your structure, but also in aspects such as power. Yes indeed; As we will see below, they have a regulation that distances them in a certain sense from the former.

They, in their case, are also known as ‘double scooter’, since they provide some extra technical solutions as it is a larger base to place a larger battery and therefore greater autonomy, although this is also reduced when carrying much more weight. In this way, not only longer trips but more hours of operation are allowed since it is necessary to remove them from service to recharge their batteries less times a day.

Its regulations

Thanks to the fact that they allow a fluid conduction, these are made like the faster vehicle to get to work without traffic jams and forget about parking. Many people also use it to take their children to school, although this is not allowed for all types. It’s more; According to the latest regulation, if they are not classified as two-seater electric scooters, they cannot be used for this purpose.

Consciously or unconsciously of the infraction they are committing, people who circulate with passengers on their scooters not only run the risk of being fined, but they can cause an accident. The regulations of the General Directorate of Traffic the number of people who can move on the same scooter must be those marked by the manufacturer.

Tests carried out by the manufacturer guarantee security and stability for the number of people who dial in their specifications. So, what does the DGT mark as a regulation? That only those with characteristics designed for them can benefit from it. They are as follows.

They need a great resistance to support the weight of two people, so they can carry up to 200 kg.

They need a top power not to lose strength when supporting the weight of two people, so they reach a speed of up to 50 km / h.

To ensure passenger comfort, they tend to incorporate wider handlebars to be able to hold the two people and shock absorbers to smooth the rebounds.

Require led lights at the front and rear to increase safety.

Some models allow attach a saddle and others already have it fixed as standard.

In turn, to be totally sure and comply with what the regulations tell us, the best advice is to review the vehicle manufacturer’s manual; In the safety instructions we can read that they are designed to be used by two people (otherwise they would not comply with the regulations).

Existing models

Causers as subjectively low maintenance costs And since they can be easily folded for storage or transport, in this way as the virtue of not arriving at your destination with a sweaty back, like bicycles, they make them an unbeatable recipe. On the other hand, high demand is associated with high supply.

As more and more people look for two-seater electric, the companies that generate them have multiplied, while others are entering the market right now. This means that users currently have different configurations To choose from, from cheap and good electric scooters to powerful off-road scooters.

The latter is an important point: as a rule, the quality and level of equipment of this type of two-seater scooters is optimized with the increase in value. This means that, generally, the most expensive electric scooters give the best in range, speed, robustness, comfort and safety.

Atta CityCoco type Harley

As we have known, a large part of these scooters, which are intended for two people to ride on it, are quite different from the most common that we can find. This is shown, mainly, in their structure, where they now have a fairly image more imposing for better resistance.

A very clear example has to do with the design of the Ataa CityCoco which, as you can see in the image, has a Harley-type exterior view that is reminiscent of the mythical American motorcycle, although this device is much more sustainable. With it, you gain in aspect such as security, where we will avoid unnecessary falls thanks to its wide wheels that give it great stability.

This electric scooter has turn signals, brake lights, control panel, disc brakes, and much more. Capable of supporting up to 200 kilos, it has a power of 1500 w, which is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 45km / h. In addition, its removable battery has a range of up to 40 kilometers. Its price is around 2,000 euros.

Xtreme Scooter

The following is a very similar model, but it consists of different technical characteristics that make it a fully functional vehicle for all the uses we make, as well as an even more precise use. It is the Xtreme Scooter CityCoco, one of the two-seater electric scooters type motorcycle more simple From the market.

With double battery, it has a power of 2000 W, where it reaches a whopping speed of up to 60 km / h although it is possible to limit it to 25 km / h. It is very surprising to drive it at high speed without vibration and without engine noise. It also has a high handlebar that allows you to ride comfortably as well as recalling the classic style of Harley motorcycles.

The way of driving can be both standing and sitting. Hydraulic disc brakes ensure correct and controlled braking, applicable to each wheel from the handlebar brake levers, just like bikes. In addition, it includes several extras such as the electric horn, front LED headlight, digital odometer, removable battery, remote control, anti-theft alarm … we can find it for a price of around 1,800 euros.

JCOCO

As we can see, the vast majority have a much more robust design, with considerably higher specs, more complete and with a design that, at first glance, does not look like a common one that we find on the streets. This is why, as part of another of the two-seater electric scooter models, we see this one from JCOCO.

It is, without a doubt, one of the best considerations. It is true that they do not have the speeds or powers of the previous two, although they do consist of quite a few features and very complete performances. Thus, this from JCOCO is equipped with a high speed motor 800 W.

This allows it to reach a maximum speed of up to 45 km / h, and it works with a 60 V battery. In addition, it carries a double intelligent battery management system, which allows to improve its protection against short circuits or against power failures. It supports a maximum weight of 200 kg and its price usually ranges from 2,300 euros.

Virtue 1500

At the moment, and beyond their specifications and technical characteristics, what we see is that they are usually very similar models. This makes, as a general rule, that they are made as very representative tricks in the market, although it is not that there are too many today.

One of the few brands to be found is Virtue, and with it its 1500 model. This name is the one that says that its power reaches 1500 W. With double battery, it is one of those two-seater electric scooters that have with some improvements. One of them focuses on their autonomy, now capable of travel 60 kilometers on a single charge.

This is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 45km / h. Of course, as always happens with this type of device, both variables depend on the characteristics of the route and the weight added by the two occupants. It can support up to 150 kilos, but, logically, the more weight the more effort on the part of the battery and the motor. It also has different security elements such as oil-cooled disc brakes, turn signals, headlights, taillights, and rear-view mirrors. Its price is 2,800 euros.