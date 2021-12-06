Aspects as important in them as the battery are those that gain all the prominence, especially because it depends on it that we have the final energy, as well as that later we can travel more or less distances with more or less long-lived autonomies. But no; not everything focuses on it, far from it. Because yes, batteries are a key part, although, what would electric scooters be without their engines? Practically nothing.

What is its mechanics about

In addition, it is no longer necessary for users to buy one, but there are more and more micromobility companies that allow, through different applications, to find and use the scooter within the city whenever we need it. In short, an option that every day is gaining more users and followers, and represents a growing sector that is growing, with momentum and popularity.

Initially, it is true that until no more than two decades ago, what were marketable models were simple wooden boards that made it possible to direct the axles of the wheels to make turns. These were carried out by performing a tilt maneuver from the body to the side to which you wanted to turn.

Subsequently, these little by little saw that it was possible to add them according to what elements, when then the rotating handlebars, rear brakes were added … and more recently the batteries and the motors themselves, making a leap from these quite important electric scooters . Its mechanics were not the same; it had evolved, and very well, too.

But, let us start at the beginning. To understand how it works we have to establish the chain of actions. The movement starts on the accelerator of the handlebar, with which we calibrate what power we request from the engine. The engine is fed by the battery to take power, and then transmits it to the wheel through the transmission. At that moment, turns power into motion.

How is the motor of electric scooters

Therefore, yes; As with any other vehicle, the engines are one of the most important parts of the scooters. It is then that different questions begin to arise: what are they like? What do they have in common with others that we can find in cars? Or do they have nothing to do with it? Are there more than one type?

Given this, we have to say yes: there is more than one type. Specifically two, but we will explain that later. For its part, with these propulsion systems, reliability should not be a factor that worries us, since the useful life of these will be always very superior to that of the rest of the components of the same vehicle.

In fact, it’s easy to say that the other parts, like the wheels, bearings, transmission, brakes, or even the batteries themselves, tend to last much shorter than the motors. Therefore, the propellant must be the last component to fail of this type of mobility. Being electric, it is made up of compact systems that make it a real discovery. This, from the beginning, generates a considerable operating smoothnessas well as superior mechanical simplicity. Often used also by electrified bikes, inside scooters we discover two variants of engines:

Brushes type. It is a drive that offers high reliability at an economical price. As their name suggests, they carry brushes in the system, and although they can often be replaced, this means that they must be serviced sooner.

It is a drive that offers high reliability at an economical price. As their name suggests, they carry brushes in the system, and although they can often be replaced, this means that they must be serviced sooner. Brushless. Also known as Brushless, these have two differences: they are much smaller than the previous ones, lighter and have a higher price (although they make the vehicle a better considered one). The reduction in dimensions and weight is possible thanks to the fact that have less friction, what makes that it can turn with many more revolutions and have a really low consumption.

The most considerate

If we observe the mechanics itself, inside we can see that its operation is much simpler than what can be a simple heat engine, those of a lifetime. Unlike those that work by fuel, in which the energy is given by explosion, in these the movement occurs thanks to electromagnetic interactions.

Thus, this powertrain is responsible for transforming the electrical energy that it absorbs through its terminals into mechanical energy, transmitting this energy to the wheels and thus allowing the movement of the vehicle. In this sense, the velocity is calculated from the controller and motor power. To further refine the calculation, we must estimate that 1 horsepower (CV) is equal to 746W.

In our days, the advisable average speed for an adult scooter is 25 km / h, although there are models that reach 45 km / h, but depending on their development they can reach more. Meanwhile, in which they are children’s models (for children under 8 years old), a vehicle that does not exceed 15-18 km / h is recommended. These are the best that we can find and that equip our VMPs.

NNXC 350W (Xiaomi, Cecotec)

The first one that we can look closely at is the one known as NNXC, a type of propellant that is working very well in all those that are these medium speed devices, and which are made much cheaper. This is why, often, brands that tend to have lower-cost scooters are happy to ride them.

As its name says, this NNXC has a 350W power, which, together with the batteries that they equip (here their prices may be higher), we can have a more than interesting result. Often times, this thruster is equipped with Xiaomi, especially for the M365 Pro Scooter, although Cecotec has also wanted to install it on the Bonga.

AZSSMUK 250W (Razor, Hiboy, Homcom)

As we are seeing, beyond those that are motors with or without brushes, or more durable or fragile, we have some good proposals at a mechanical level. One of them is that of AZSSMUK, one of the motor companies that are most often related to electric scooters. In fact, and excepting the highest level, the vast majority tend to equip it.

It is also true that, at the moment, there is not much variety of them. So it’s not like there is too much for manufacturers to choose from. Even so, if the first NNXC are much cheaper, these can be given with more expensive prices, also because they present more durable technologies, such as its brush impellers. Yes indeed; has a size something smaller, of direct current, with powers that reach the 250W. Razor, Homcom and the highest quality Hiboys work with them.

Raycool 1800W (Smartgyro, Nanrobot)

In the next place we also have one of the systems that surprise the most due to levels of performance, but it is true that it is not suitable for the most frequent that we can see on our streets. It’s more; They are not usually seen very often, also because they are presented with prices that are not within the reach of what can be affordable scooters, and that we have a more than extensive market today.

It is the Raycool 1800W which, as he himself already says, is one of the most powerful and reliable motors that we can find. Also, of course it is not of poor quality, quite the opposite. It is a strong and durable motor. It is compatible with much higher performance models, such as Smartgyro, specifically the Xtreme Speedway, which reaches 45 km / h, or in the most extreme case, the Nanrobot D5, which reaches up to 65 km / h.