In addition, the micro mobility facilitates daily transport of people. In many cases, it is faster than the car and provides greater freedom to reach your destination and avoid traffic jams. On the other hand, the economic aspects. They are much more variable than the classic cars that we had until now, which means that we can have much greater benefits. And when it comes to sitting scooters, too. In fact, these also fall within this very advantageous group.

What do they mean

All in all, electric seated scooters have become very popular. They are a mix between a scooter, a bicycle and an electric motorcycle, but spend much less and they can be very versatile. In this way, and through the continuous evolution that we are already having with them, it has led them to have a saddle to lean on. But this has resulted in the creation of new devices and models that can confuse us.

Plus, saddle scooters are charged at night while you sleep and require minimal maintenance, so you won’t have to worry about finding parking or waiting your turn at the gas station again. Something important, in addition, is that these with built-in seat they are considered mopeds.

Therefore, and at a distance from the Personal Mobility Vehicles, the VPM, here if it is compulsory to enroll them. But it is not clear what happens when the seat is just an accessory that can be removed and the scooter has a maximum speed of 25 km / h. It should be considered the same as any electric scooter without a seat, where the interpretation of the new DGT regulations is not yet clear.

Its function, basically, is the same that we can have with the most classic. The only thing is that they differentiate it is that they tend to have much higher powers and speeds. It does so depending on the electric motor, which is battery powered, and this in turn is driven by a controller that is in charge of controlling the power delivered by the motor. The power of the propeller, meanwhile, is transformed into wheel movement thanks to the transmission, which can be belt, chain or direct.

Ideal for moving around the city or town in a comfortable and ecological way, they have the particularity that can be folded and carry in the trunk of the car or in a caravan to use it in other places as a means of casual transport. There are models with off-road stud wheels that allow us to go through the mountains, trails or areas with grass having the best possible grip.

What should we consider

Most of us know it as an electric scooter, though there are also other names for this product, it is possible that we will find ourselves on the market at some point. Scooter or electric scooter, As we said before, they are two names that we meet regularly, even sometimes they have been called hoverboard, although in the case of the latter we have already been able to see that they are not the same.

This is why it is essential that we know some equally important points with the seat ones as if it were with the most common scooters. For example, in everything that has to do with powers of the engine, the weight, the uses and routes that we are going to give it … or, above all, what has to do with its batteries, what capacity they have and what autonomy they are capable of offering.

Also the security it is a basic point. And is that a common electric scooter, despite its open structure, usually has a greater capacity to avoid unforeseen events. Regarding the measurements and weight, we have to define that from 1.55 meters in height and 55 kg in weight we can already consider adult size.

Having that clear, we will define where it will be its usual use. If we want to circulate through areas with inclination (greater than 10-15%) we must consider a scooter with force. If the pilot weighs more than 90 kg or we are going to transport cargo, we should find one with good thrust. Because knowing how to choose well a model that adapts to the conditions of the person is very important. If we cannot run into difficulties that not the right one for the purpose we buy it.

Advantages and most valued models

In this, it should be noted that the driving of this type of scooters with seat It is the closest thing to an electric motorcycle what are you going to find. With the advantage that it weighs much less and that you can transport it. For example, they are ideal if we take longer trips and want to rest in a comfortable position while driving.

In addition, something that is very conducive to addressing them is that they look at each other with the advantage that we can take them on a trip or to work. There are models for both adults and children, although it is true that these are more focused on the former, the more generalized public. Similarly, in both cases we have a wide range of options where we can choose between different benefits and power levels.

Among its highlights we see that, in general, this specification they are of higher quality, since they are designed for more intensive use and surpass in many aspects (power, engine, damping, braking systems …) the most common ones that do not have a seat. In addition, if we compare them head-to-head we will see that they will demonstrate a performance capable of more than justifying their price. What if; tend to be more expensive, but this is also because they present much wider peculiarities and distances than the rest.

Moma bikes

First of all, if what we are looking for is an option such as electric scooters with a seat powerful And let no one be indifferent, this one from Moma Bikes is one of the most favorable choices for everyone. An electric vehicle for adults with front and rear suspension that will make driving truly comfortable while sitting down.

Its quality is more than remarkable in all its components, it has 2 36V batteries and a 1,000w motor that will make you reach really high speeds, its maximum is registered at 42 km / h. As for its autonomy, it is also quite high.

So much so that with it we can travel between 20 and 40 kilometers in its most optimal mode of consumption. As for the brakes, it has a built-in disc brake on both the front and rear wheels for safer braking.

Cecotec Makalu M Series

The following is from Cecotec, which has a maximum power of 1600 W, for off-road and urban use, but with the mountain in mind. Very practical and useful for different routes and uses, it has a autonomy of up to 30 km and a maximum speed of up to 45 km / h. Its charging time between 6 and 7 hours allows you to always have it ready for use, you can charge it at night for example to have it ready for the whole next day.

It has robust Forever Wheels tubeless wheels that are more resistant and with a blowout prevention system. Its XL knobby wheels with off-road tires are prepared for very intensive use in the mountains. At the bottom, it also includes a XL wooden board to support the feet. In your case, it also has an ergonomic folding design with a handlebar and seat adjustable in height to adapt to all drivers, which is very comfortable especially for this type of off-road scooters.

Regarding the braking system, it has front and rear disc brake for maximum safety, making it totally impossible for you to drive in a safer way.

EcoXtrem 800 W

This is the one that may interest us the most if we look for somewhat cheaper options (within its possibilities) but that can be of high quality and good benefits for a full performance and very comfortable. Thus, we can consider this EcoXtrem one of the most satisfactory alternatives for our interests.

Very well valued and approved for registration as a moped, its maximum speed is not limited, but it can reach figures of between 35 and 40 km / h. He himself has a 800W motor with which it comes equipped with a 36-volt, 12-amp lithium battery.

This makes it very complete, especially in terms of capacity and autonomy, which means that we can make tours of approximately 40 kilometers, although this will vary and will depend on the type of terrain (asphalt, gravel) and if our driving is softer or more aggressive. Tackles slopes smoothly.

Southern wolf

From the other point of view we have the electric scooters with seat from Southern Wolf, like this one. His is considered the best of this class in recent months. This is because it is a very versatile vehicle, quite powerful and with enough capacity to carry out extensive tours.

Thus, it has a powerful engine 800 W and a range of 40 kilometers away, which allows us to maintain a constant speed of 30 km / h. Its strengths also lie in the quality of driving it offers us. Very comfortable due to its on-board heating, it has three different speed modes: beginner mode (10 km / h), normal mode (20 km / h) and sport mode (30 km / h).

How could it be otherwise, the handlebar also includes a LCD display with auto fault detection and with which you can easily monitor your trips. As for safety, it is equipped with a dual disc brake system that allows us to brake completely in less than 4 meters.

Razor E300S

The last one is from the Razor brand, who together with Cecotec has also directly embarked on these types of sit-on scooters. In your case, the E300S, we know it may be one of your favorites. And it is that with him we not only have a performance vehicle and of good dimensions, it is also very attractive.

Probably one of the most of these that we are present to you. Thus, it focuses on offering the best possible transport sensation. combining cutting-edge technology, high quality materials and innovation to bring us an electric scooter with a very complete and balanced seat.

Built with a large board and frame and sturdy tires, the E300S provides a chain drive motor with a speed of up to 24 km / h. With this motor and with 2 rechargeable lead-acid batteries of 12 V each, it provides us with autonomy, in time, of up to 40 minutes. It has a maximum load capacity of up to 100 kg and an approximate weight of 21 kg. According to specifications, the battery takes about 6 hours to charge, but users have reported longer charging times, something to take into account.