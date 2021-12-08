But it is not the only area where they are becoming more popular. In a world where electric vehicles are gaining ground, these bicycles are conquering space as cargo vehicles but, above all, in sports fields. It is clear that they have come to stay. An example is what is happening in countries with a long cycling tradition such as Belgium, where in 2019 more electric bikes were sold than traditional ones. Given this, and orienting himself to the different bars of our daily life, is where folding electric bicycles are appearing.

As they are

In any case, the truth is that there are many people, even cyclists or sports professionals themselves, who are unaware of the world of possibilities of e-bikes and how they work. But nothing is further from the conventional. Or put another way: these electric bikes, whether foldable or not, they are the same as normal bicycles.

Except that include an electric motor that helps at certain moments of pedaling. This does not mean that it is like a small motorcycle, since the engine is only activated by a sensor. In other words; the motor only helps when we are pedaling or when we start pedaling.

It is then that the motor itself, to feed itself, requires the power supplied by the battery -rechargeable- that is usually housed in the bicycle frame, although some brands have it where the water bottle has traditionally been placed. The most recommended batteries (and those that most manufacturers usually equip) are usually lithium ion, although there are also AGM-Lead and gel batteries.

Like all types of vehicle, be it a car, motorcycle or electric scooter, with which they share many characteristics, electric bicycles such as folding ones need an electrified system that requires their full action for the correct final operation. A set of pieces that make up its composition. They are as follows.

Part ‘cycle’. They are the natural components of it: frame, wheels, brakes, pedals, gears …

What must be considered

Once you understand how these types of electric bicycles are and how they work, the different types and models begin to be seen, including those that have to do with their folding characteristics. Commonly, and also the most reasonable thing, is that these are used more to urban activities from day to day.

That is to say; folding electric bikes that achieve their best result: satisfying and saving space in everyday environments. Good to work, to travel to our study centers … and of course, for a much lighter transport in each of the actions.

Obviously, this is special for big cities, where in mountain sites, the ones known as e-MTBs, are not the most conducive to being foldable. This is because they mostly require more concentrated power, energy and faculties, so what the folding system would do would be hinder their development, especially when it comes to delivering the final performance. This is why, with them, aspects must be taken into account.

The weight. Although we opt for a lighter model, we will be talking about a weight of between 15 and 22 kg depending on the bike.

Although we opt for a lighter model, we will be talking about a weight of between 15 and 22 kg depending on the bike. We can also observe details of autonomy . And it is that it will not have the same autonomy if we take folding electric bicycles on a completely flat asphalt road, than on one with a complex orography or uphill. This is why even if we have a fully charged battery, some days we may get more autonomy than others.

. And it is that it will not have the same autonomy if we take folding electric bicycles on a completely flat asphalt road, than on one with a complex orography or uphill. This is why even if we have a fully charged battery, some days we may get more autonomy than others. Power and type of motor. It is important that before buying an electric bicycle we check that the maximum power of its motor does not exceed the 250 W required by European regulations for, for legal purposes, it can be considered an assisted pedaling bicycle. In addition, you will not be able to exceed 25 km / h electrically assisting the cyclist.

Main models

Thus, and although a priori it may seem that folding bikes are not as robust or ‘good’ as a normal one, it does not have to be that way. Today we can find folding bike models that allow us to have the same characteristics and durability than others that are not.

In this sense, these have it all: they are small, portable and help us pedaling on long trips or on difficult terrain. Among them we know how to find and find several types, as we will show you below. They are models with 16 and 20 inch wheels, which are the most common and versatile sizes. They carry motors between 250 and 350 W, which is the maximum allowed to circulate on public roads with the new regulations. Surely it will be easy for you to know which one is the right one for you.

Moma e-Bike 20 Pro

The first of the folding electric bicycles is this one from Moma, the e-Bike 20 Pro, which is configured as one of the most complete on the market. A modality elegant, fast and reliable, ideal for touring the city effortlessly thanks to its assisted pedaling system.

It does not matter how far we have to travel or the type of terrain you are traveling through, thanks to its 250W motor and its four levels of assistance, this bike adapts to any situation. Equipped with a 7005 aluminum frame, it is a fairly light E-bike. Its maximum speed is 25 km / h and its autonomy of 120 km (depending on the weight of the cyclist and the type of terrain).

With Shimano gears and components, 20-inch wheels, front suspension and hydraulic disc brakes, it has all the necessary accessories: front and rear LED lighting, rear rack integrated into the frame, fenders, stand, bell, comfort seat, ergonomic grips and one adjustable power. Its negative point is that its prices are quite high.

Nilox eBike X2 Plus

If, on the other hand, we are looking for cheaper bikes, or at least at a somewhat lower price, we have the Nilox e-bike and its Z2 Plus model. With it we will have one that we can keep at home or easily go up in the elevator (or in urban transport or even the trunk).

One of the distinguishing features of the Nilox eBike X2 Plus is its contained dimensions, since this electric bike has 16-inch wheels and weighs 18 kg, which allows it to be moved and stored more comfortably than is usual in an standard bike.

Supports a maximum weight of 95 kg. Regarding its characteristics as electric, it offers a 25 km pedaling assistance range (according to the manufacturer) and a top speed also of 25 km thanks to its 250W brushless motor, figures to move around the city on short – medium routes. Average charging time is 3 hours.

Schiano E-Star

Next up, from Schiano, is one of the cheapest big wheel folding electric bikes, with gearshift, acceptable battery, and some useful accessories. If you don’t want to spend a lot, it is a good option. With a powerful 220 W motor and a battery with a range of about 80km of autonomy.

Although this, as we have mentioned, will depend on the level of assistance we demand while using it, which can be considerably reduced. For its part, it consists of a frame that is made of aluminum, something that lightens its overall weight and incorporates a digital LCD screen.

This is the one that will indicate the battery level that we have left, the average speed, total distance … it is perfect for those cyclists who want to get the most out of it. Finally, you have up five levels of assistance that we can manage from the on-board computer with minimal effort.

E-Bike Urban Glide

This conforms, with security, as one of the most complete recommendations, especially for those looking for average benefits at much cheaper prices. It is the E-Bike Urban Glide. This has 14 inch wheels, front and rear light, plus a disc brake.

It has an application with which we can see its battery charge, route, distance traveled … as well as we can activate with this app an anti-theft function to lock the wheel, an extra point in its favor.

In the case of its autonomy, this is offers a range quite minor, it is also true. Its figures range between 15 and 20 kilometers, although it may happen that sometimes we have higher levels, since it depends on what we ask of the assistance and body weight and it incorporates a seat with foam so that the ride is more comfortable. . Its power is 350 W.

Smartgyro e-Bike

Also low cost, this is the Smartgyro. A brand that, in addition to electric scooters, now also has for us this type of bike that is quite consistent with its level, although it does not have much greater characteristics or such high ranges as the Moma or Schiano for example.

Thus, with it we will have a decent autonomy, accessories and an acceptable weight that make it a balanced option. Created to make your trips more fun, economical and 100% respectful with the environment. With a Brushless motor of 250 W Combined with a lightweight build and a 4,400 mAh battery, they will allow you to go on a single charge between 30-50 km.

It also has a folding structure, so that going up or down the stairs or entering the subway with it, is not a problem. At the same time, it includes a practical, portable, comfortable and easy-to-carry tool kit to make all the necessary adjustments.