These, as such, can be classified in many ways, always attending to the characteristics they present. In any case, the most common aspects that are taken into account when dividing the different types of scooters are the number of wheels, whether it has a seat, the bodywork or the weight, among others. And there, those that are the folding electric scooters are getting great attention.

As they are

Although there is talk of electric scooters as an avant-garde and novel product -because in essence, it is-, they have been on the market for a long time and there are more and more proposals and available models. Consequently, we will always find one or the other that suits our needs without the cost differences being so considerable.

And there, those referred to as folding electric scooters are the most recognized. Or what is the same: if we look for speed, we will find high-end models; if you opt for greater autonomy, too. In addition, as if that were not enough, these types of vehicles are usually complemented with different accessories for scooters.

In this way, those of us who intend to get folding electric scooters can also customize the scooter to our liking and add functions that do not usually come standard but are really important. As you will see with the models that we have prepared below, they are vehicles one-person, practical, sustainable and many of them have surprising autonomy.

What to keep in mind

Among the great aspects that we are going to find we have to consider something very important: an electric scooter to buy for a child is not the same as a skateboard of a certain power for everyday use in an urban environment. It will always depend on the budget we have, but in general, most of these are adapted to the requirements of the users.

This is why folding electric scooters are given as the best form and the most recommended on the market for everyone. The reason is because, in addition to being great for saving space, either at home or when traveling in the car or on public transport, they are also characterized by being optimal for people who need to move around the city in their day-to-day life. simple and as comfortable as possible.

It is true that electronic businesses sell them in all their forms, types and utilities, but since it is such a valuable medium, it is better that you check it on your own. Thus, it is key to understand aspects such as its maintenance. There, an online store cannot guarantee the service that a physical store can give us.

All of them are some basic questions That will influence, to a greater or lesser extent, when we get ready to be in front of one of them. Thus, in addition, we must focus on what each brand can offer us beyond its benefits. This is all that has to do with spare parts, extras and accessories. It is important that the brand of the scooter that we make offers us a good range to enjoy for years. They can be helmets, extra chargers, transport bags …

There, you have to look at aspects as valuable as the quality of the battery can be, what comfort it has (and which one can be more adapted to us), what brakes it uses (applied lever, shoe, disc …). Also security is a basic point. And is that a common electric scooter, despite its open structure, usually has a greater capacity to avoid unforeseen events.

Last but not least, this type of folding electric scooters stand out, above all, for their weight: one of the Scooter type can around 10kg. So it is a weight that anyone can easily handle. There are other more powerful models, with larger wheels, even with heavier saddles.

Types and models

Speaking of what can be the types of this type of sustainable vehicle, we have to say that there is more than one type or modality. That is to say; Not because they are foldable they have to be all the same, far from it. We see this through the different formats.

Thus, on the one hand there are those who come with saddle, but they are still foldable. In this case, they will be much more comfortable for you to drive long distances. Either by the wax, street or bike path. With them we can travel kilometers without breaking a sweat, and without getting tired or burdening the muscles of the legs from standing.

The only thing that is not so beneficial is that when folding them, we will also have to disassemble the saddle and we will have to store it next to the scooter. That will inevitably make take up more space and be somewhat more uncomfortable when folding.

On the other side, the ones that are folding but without saddle, which do not have this small drawback. Normally, it is only necessary to fold the handlebar through a very simple mechanism and we can pick up the scooter wherever we want. Before both, we have different models of these folding electric scooters that can be very well for our interests.

HomCom 120W

The first, and one of the most popular in the segment, is this one from HomCom, its 120 W model, which refers to the power it carries. Although a priori a scooter, its popularity is because it looks for a general public, although it is true that there are quite a few even more complete ones.

This is a skate that can be used by those over 7 years of age, including children, which is evident in the maximum weight it can hold (50 kg) and in low motor power (120W). Logically, if we are an adult within the recommended weight we can also use it. If the goal is to avoid the use of other vehicles, it is possible that the benefits could fall short over time.

Especially since the power stays just on the slopes, if the driver is around the maximum weight. Even so, for short displacements that conform to the technical characteristics, the operation is correct. It also has an autonomy that allows traveling between 15 and 20 kilometers on a single charge. The folding is comfortable and simple, but the saddle must be removed first.

Xiaomi Mi Scooter Essential

The following is the Mi Electric Scooter Essential, from Xiaomi, the model that has aroused the most expectation among fans of this type of device, due to the quality of its benefits at a surprisingly good price. Is very advisable to get our first vehicles of this type.

The solidity of the finishes is one of the first things that pleasantly surprises, but that is not all: little by little we are discovering the many possibilities of use of this electric scooter, which supports a fairly intensive use thought for medium journeys.

Thanks to a 500 W power at the rear wheel, it achieves a maximum speed of up to 20 km / h for a weight of 60 kg. It has a kinetic energy recovery system. It has a range of between 20 and 25 kilometers. We have it available on Amazon.

ZWHEEL

This Zwheel model looks very similar aesthetically to that of the Xiaomi brand that we have seen in the previous case. Of a great quality, it is a scooter that has a autonomy of 15-20km and a power that allows you to circulate at 25km / h.

It is made of aluminum and can be folded easily … Where it falls behind the Xiaomi is in weight (15.5 kg), three more than the model of the Chinese giant. It is not an exaggerated weight, but it shows a lot when you have to carry it and it also affects the power.

Their wheels are solid and, therefore, they are maintenance-free and never puncture, on the contrary, they are not very suitable on uneven terrain. That said, it is clearly seen that this model is very similar to that of Xiaomi. The great advantage is its price, where it is much cheaper than others of the same characteristics.

Ninebot e-25

Instead, and presenting himself as one of the best folding electric scooters Today due to its great power and autonomy, we see this Ninebot e25e, from Segway, with which the brand made a very good bet on this type of sustainable mobility before even its immediate competition.

It is an electric scooter lightweight (12.5 kg) It can be carried with one hand and has a one-touch folding system, far superior to the competition. This makes it, probably, a good choice if you have to use public transport, especially if the hours are very busy.

For the most demanding, especially in aspects of autonomy, it equips a 187 Wh lithium battery capable of providing a autonomy that It is around 25 kilometers after which it will need to be charged for a maximum time of 3.5 hours. Regarding the benefits offered by the Ninebot ES2, its 300W power, which grants a maximum speed of 15 km / h, which will depend on the weight of the user, the incline and the quality of the terrain.

Fundot F8

Another of the folding machines that are taking the cake on the market is this Fundot F8, a type of scooter that will be suitable for the older public that requires a little more features. This, in your case, is ideal to travel small journeys with unevenness. With a maximum speed of 25 km / h, its range may vary.

And it is that from the multifunctional led display that it incorporates, this model allows to control the three speeds that it brings programmed. Depending on the road conditions on which it is circulated, they are 10 km / h, 20 km / h and 25 km / h. It also has the cruise speed option: very practical to relax to save battery life.

It comes equipped with 8 ″ wheels, a little larger than usual to adapt to these certain unevenness to which we can accustom it. For multi-terrain use, the alloy wheels are filled with rigid polyurethane foam so we will make sure that you do not have to carry the scooter home due to a puncture. Fold fast and easy has a weight of 12 kilos. It also has a front electric brake.