And it is that, at present, it is estimated that about 3.8 million Spaniards have some type of disability. Of these, about a million can get behind the wheel as long as they have a vehicle adapted for its functionality. That is why choose with which car counting is, in this case, even more important than usual.

Who are they for?

But, let us start at the beginning. This type of cars or automobiles that can be electric are, as their proper name indicates, intended for those with reduced mobility. For this it is necessary to have a mobility scale, the score that the Administration establishes to estimate the degree of motor capacity that a person with a disability has.

This score is essential to obtain the subsequent Certificate of Disability. This is what will allow these people to have these adapted vehicles. In this sense, a person is considered to have reduced mobility when affected by anatomical functional losses and essential deformations to a degree greater than or equal to 33% or when they seriously hinder the use of public transport or serious walking problems.

Depending on the declared disability, the driver may have to pass a practical test demonstrate your ability to use the necessary accommodations. In this case, the test is carried out with an examiner from the Headquarters and a doctor from the Autonomous Community in which it is carried out.

As they are

Now, the question is required. What is special about them? As such, they are seen as a means of transport adapted to the needs of each person, in such a way that they present different controls depending on the disability of the person who is going to drive. Likewise, and depending on the type, they are also known as assistive devices popular for mobility.

In this way, it is true that we have several manufacturers that offer them adapted for them. However, these electric vehicles for people with reduced mobility are different. So much so that unlike the rest, they have a specific space to anchor the wheelchair, they even allow people with reduced mobility to drive, by means of special adapted controls.

This series of adapted wheeled cars generally have certain mobile platforms, with which we can make vertical movements, without the need to manually lift the person, which facilitates the entry and exit of the vehicle.

Tax advantages

It is also important to note that these types of vehicles have anchors, in addition to other safety devices, with which we not only prevent the person from moving, but also minimize the consequences in the event of an accident.

At the same time, it is important that we know that, at the time of purchase, we can have them with advantages for their acquisition. In fact, today, there are them with numerous fiscal benefits that make them even more accessible than those that already are.

We are talking about these people with a disability equal to or greater than 33%, who have access to a aid series when buying a vehicle for people with reduced mobility.

Have a Reduced VAT from 4 % in new cars without registration.

% in new cars without registration. They are exempt from paying the registration tax and the road tax .

. Depending on the brands, these mobility-impaired electrics can offer a additional discount.

Types and models

The practicality of these electrified ones is that they are not only cars. Or rather: are not treated of electric cars exclusively for this type of people with reduced mobility, but rather we can count on different types, such as scooters or the wheelchairs themselves with electric motor and batteries.

Towards this end, as we mentioned, they are also seen as popular assistive devices for mobility. The general difference is that motorized scooters are designed for people with greater mobility than wheelchair users. Therefore, the choice to install one or the other does depend largely on your travel level.

The one we are focusing on is a field that encompasses more circumstances in addition to these and that require, in the same way, extra assistance while driving. That is why they are seen with some various classes, as we have already seen that personalization is an essential factor to guarantee an adapted and safe driving.

Electric scooters with reduced mobility

As a practical rule, they are usually seen as the most popular or, at least, the best known. These, within which are this class of vehicles, are presented as vehicles small detachable that can be disassembled into several parts to put them in the trunk of the car.

Hence, they also look like medium-sized scooters to be able to travel around the city or, on the other hand, large scooters for users who want to make long journeys. They focus very well because they are available in three and four wheels, as well as making them more comfortable.

Not all scooters are worth the same. Just as it is very easy for us to understand that a utility car for the interior of the city is not the same as an SUV, a car for a large family, a car for a small town … the same happens with these electric scooters with reduced mobility . With them there are two classes:

Class 2 . They are those that are enabled for indoor use with limited outdoor use and less distance range. They are smaller, so they cannot be used on the road. They have a maximum speed of 4 km / h and a range of between 6 and 8 hours

. They are those that are enabled for indoor use with limited outdoor use and less distance range. They are smaller, so they cannot be used on the road. They have a maximum speed of 4 km / h and a range of between 6 and 8 hours Class 3. Of greater relevance, they are generally larger, heavier, and more powerful. Although it is not convenient for driving on the road, they can do so as long as they comply with all the safety requirements. With a maximum speed of 12 km / h, they can be used by people over 14 years of age. Its autonomy can reach up to 20 km / h.

Electric wheelchair

There are currently a multitude of wheelchairs on the market. The different models are designed to meet the specific needs of each user. As such, they are the ones that have given the evolution of the manuals. They have an engine that provides great autonomy the user and much greater freedom of movement.

The speed and distance in kilometers will depend on the engine and battery power. There are those of up to 30 km / h, like the Kittos in the image. They are easily controlled by a joystick that is usually simple to use, but it is also possible to incorporate a control for a passenger in case we want an assistant to control the movement. As is normal, this type of wheelchair usually has a higher cost.

Disability motorcycles

With certain differences compared to those that have to do with the well-known scooters, among electric vehicles with reduced mobility we also have motorcycles that work on the basis of electrified systems. With an image and structure more similar to the urban motorcyclesThey come equipped with batteries and a motor.

It is true that everything depends on the models that are, but there are some that come to provide, in the best of cases, up to 60 or 80 km. As for the time it will also depend on the use we give it, the speed, the terrain conditions and the weight supported. Likewise, it is possible to find them with motors that exceed 400 W, allowing you to drive on uneven terrain and climb hills at high speed.