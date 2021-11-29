Windows is the king of desktop operating systems. Both macOS and Linux follow a long way behind. But for a long time we have new competitors. On the one hand, mobile operating systems such as Android or iOS. And, on the other hand, Google’s proposal, Chrome OS. A desktop operating system that bets everything on the cloud. How can Microsoft respond to these new threats? Creating Windows 11 SE, an alternative for computer manufacturers who want to deal with Google’s Chromebooks.

The first device to include Windows 11 SE will be the Surface Laptop SE, recently announced. A laptop that is focused on the education sector, a very juicy market in which Microsoft, Apple and Google compete with their respective ecosystems. Microsoft’s idea is to offer laptops that integrate a special version of its recent Windows 11 and its office automation platform Microsoft 365 for Education.

The question is, what’s new in Windows 11 SE? Should I consider a change if I have Windows 11? Next we review the similarities, similarities and differences between both operating systems and for what type of user each one is focused.

Windows for studying in the cloud

Microsoft has a long history of confusion around Windows versions. In an attempt to launch specific versions for specific sectors, such as domestic, professional or educational, there have sometimes been problems to differentiate between so many versions. This gibberish was joined by the various platforms and architectures: Intel / AMD and ARM, 32-bit and 64-bit …

With the launch of Windows 11 in a single version, everything seemed like it was going to be simple. An operating system prepared for any type of audience. For your home, for your office or for your children’s computer. But no. Microsoft has announced Windows 11 SE, a version of its operating system focused on education and that stands out for its characteristics in the cloud.

Its own definition makes it more or less clear: “it has been created for teachers they need a simple and distraction-free environment for their students and for the IT administrators of schools that need devices that are safe, easy to deploy and manage, and that work well throughout the day in the changing conditions of a school year ”.

In practice, Windows 11 SE is Microsoft’s alternative to Google’s Chrome OS. Operating systems designed for always work connected and use online applications. According its official page, this version of Windows 11 offers:

Cloud storage

Longer battery life for your laptop

Apps that open full screen by default

Controls in the installation of applications

Following Google’s strategy, Microsoft offers several laptops with Windows 11 SE pre-installed. All thought for teachers and students who need a computer for educational purposes. Along with your own Surface computer, Microsoft’s website already offers several models from manufacturers like Lenovo, Acer, Dell or ASUS. At the moment it is in English, but in the future it will be enabled to other countries, as is already the case with Google Chromebook that has been colonizing schools and institutes in Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries for years. For the USA, for example, laptops with this pre-installed Windows are designed to K-8 school, that is, for students between 6 and 14 years old.

Interestingly, Microsoft has already tried to launch a Windows focused on education with its Windows 10 in S mode or S mode. It consisted of a version with limitations, such as the use of exclusive applications from the Microsoft Store instead of installing software with any external installer.

Features of Windows 11 and SE version

To avoid falling into the confusion between Windows 11 and Windows 11 SE, Microsoft itself provides us with a graph that briefly explains the coincidences and differences between both versions of this operating system from the point of view of its use in the educational field.

In the field of coincidences, both Windows 11 offer:

Online and offline features with cloud backup

Enhanced accessibility with voice typing and touch screen

Cloud management with Intune and Azure Active Directory

Simplified user experience for education

Improved performance of foreground applications

From here, there are small but big differences between Windows 11, intended for teachers and IT administrators, and the SE version, which seems to be more focused on pupils and students.

Windows 11 SE has a unique exclusivity compared to Windows 11: the possibility of managing it from the cloud using Intune for Education. For its part, it lacks some functions that Windows 11 does.

Using Windows applications (UWP, PWA and Win32)

Performance improvements on PCs with less than 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage

Limiting the applications implies going directly to the web services and applications instead of their downloadable and installable equivalents. To the point that there are those who point out that Windows 11 SE does not include the Microsoft Store to install apps. Instead, almost all of the tools we will use will revolve around Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome. More items than We will miss in SE version: Widgets and new features for grouping windows on screen (Snap Layouts).

How can I get Windows 11 SE?

Windows 11 SE is intended for run online applications. If you want to use desktop applications, you must use the full version, Windows 11. In addition, everything is focused on education, so we can manage from the cloud your permissions, settings, and other options using Intune and Azure Active Directory.

And thirdly, the computers that will have Windows 11 SE preinstalled will have hardware adjusted in price and benefits. For example 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, 11.6-inch screens, etc. Returning to Microsoft’s online store, for now exclusive to the United States, the prices of these laptops for education range between 249 US dollars and 379 US dollars. They will be on sale at the end of the year or early 2022.

So if you want to use Windows 11 SE, in principle, you will only get it pre-installed in low-cost laptops designed for this. According to Microsoft’s own chart, it is not possible to upgrade Windows 10 to Windows 11 SE. And, in principle, you will not be able to update the SE version to Windows 11 either due to the limitations of the hardware it runs on. It remains to be seen if it is possible to make the opposite change, although looking at Google’s strategy with Chrome OS, it seems complicated.

With Windows 11 SE, Microsoft change strategy so that those who have opted for Apple’s iPad and Google’s Chromebook in schools and institutes, see with good eyes changing the fleet of devices for laptops with Windows 11. Of course, in its edition in the cloud Windows 11 SE.