In the case of Chileans living abroad, they can participate in elections in presidential elections and in national plebiscites. For what they have to register at the Chilean consulates abroad.

The Chilean State is unitary. Its administration is functionally and territorially decentralized or deconcentrated, where appropriate, in accordance with the law. For the government and internal administration of the State, the territory of the Republic is divided into 15 regions and 54 provinces. For the purposes of local administration, the provinces will be divided into communes, in accordance with Article 99 of the Political Constitution of the Chilean State.

The National Congress has two chambers: the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

In addition to the presidential elections, this Sunday Chile elected 27 new senators to renew an Upper House that from 2022 will have 50 seats; and the total of 155 deputies, reconfiguring the correlation of forces within the National Congress.

With the preliminary results, everything indicates that in none of the Chambers will there be clear majorities and that both right-wing and left-wing groups will be forced to articulate support.

The electoral system is majority in the Chamber of Deputies, it has a majority of closed lists with non-compulsory voting. The Senate is elected by direct vote in the senatorial districts, which make up each of the 15 regions, where 2,3 or 5 senators will be elected.

Chile has autonomous electoral bodies: the Electoral Service (SERVEL) and the Election Qualifying Tribunal (TRICEL), which qualifies and verifies all electoral processes in the country and is the court where differences are sanctioned.

SERVEL is related to the President of the Republic through the Ministry of the Interior.

