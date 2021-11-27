How are perfectionism and depression related?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Perfectionism and depression have a cause-and-effect relationship. If we are not satisfied with our achievements, we may experience depressive symptoms.

Perfectionism and depression have a clear correlation. Perfection is an unrealizable expectation and generates constant frustration. It is logical to think that our mood is affected when we are never satisfied with what we do. Likewise, it is known that certain personality traits also influence the onset of depression. So how are they related?

What is perfectionism?

To understand how the relationship between perfectionism and depression occurs, we must review both concepts. In this sense, perfectionism is understood as a mindset maladaptive causing behavior problems.

The expectation of perfection can be expressed in different ways. Some people put too much pressure on themselves, while others place too much expectation on others. In any case, it is never healthy to guide our lives based on an ideal of perfectionism.

When we have the need for everything to be perfect, self-esteem suffers. Even chen we seek perfection in certain aspects, we suffer from it in all areas.

A clear example is when a person needs to always have the best results at work; however, not getting them, he grieves and fails to function well in other areas.

Pretending to be perfect in everything only leads to states of frustration and disappointment.

Causes of perfectionism

The main cause of perfectionism, and even depression, it is a dysfunctional parenting style. Those parents who demand too much of their children, over time cause them frustrations. Children who grow up in hostile environments, where they are educated to achieve results above all else, become insensitive and perfectionists.

Low self-esteem is another risk factor for a perfectionist personality.. People who for some reason have not managed to establish their self-esteem, take refuge in the idea of ​​being perfect. It is important to identify the origin of our expectations in order to moderate them.

The environment can also play against when we are surrounded by toxic competition. Thus, in dysfunctional work environments, perfectionism intensifies. When we spend a lot of time exposed to the negative behavior of others, it is normal for it to affect us.

Perfectionism and its relation to depression and anxiety

As we have seen previously, the relationship between perfectionism and mental health problems is clear. Anxiety and depression are the main associated pathologies. And it is that, by not being able to satisfy the expectations of perfectionism, people they self-treat emotionally.

Anxiety occurs when we anticipate catastrophically any event. Under normal conditions, this is an irrational thinking pattern. But When people have expectations of perfection, the fear of not being enough is always present.

In relation to depression, it is the most intense response. It is a constant state of apathy from which it is difficult to get out. Now, to become depressed due to perfectionism, you will have to be subjected to incessant pressure for a long time, and not receive any kind of help.

How to deal with perfectionism?

Changing the mental schemes regarding the functioning of our life is essential. You have to understand that, although we do not always obtain the best results, we can feel satisfied. This does not imply becoming conformist people; it is about accepting that success is not a linear path, it is normal that there are ups and downs.

Having a social support network prevents the ravages of perfectionism from causing intense situations, such as anxiety disorders or depression. Having the support of friends and family makes it easier to accept the results when they do not please us completely.

Having a support network is essential to face perfectionism. Still, a consultation with the psychologist may be necessary.

When to seek professional help?

In some cases, it will be necessary to seek therapy with a mental health professional. The ideal thing is to be able to identify if the situation affects us in an intense and prevalent way. Specific, consultation is necessary if perfectionism affects three or more areas of life.

You don’t have to be depressed to seek help. In fact, it is positive when we realize that we need to start a therapeutic process. Often the areas most affected by the perfectionism are family, work, and interpersonal relationships.

Family and friends can also suffer from the behavior of a perfectionist; It is not easy to deal with the constant frustration of a loved one. If you want to help him, you must motivate him to seek help. Yes indeed, support should always be empathetic and respectful.

Is perfectionism always harmful?

Having chronic dissatisfaction is never healthy. Being a perfectionist prevents people from reaching their best potential. As paradoxical as it sounds, the more we seek to achieve perfection, the further we get away from our best version.

So to avoid falling into a vicious cycle of unattainable performance, we must be fair judges when it comes to our progress. Learning to value the progress we have made, even if we are still far from our best level, is positive for increasing motivation for the future.

