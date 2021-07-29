Today there are a large number of apps and add-ons to improve the performance of our Android system, now we can make use of the Android SDK, which is a complete library of development tools to support those who want to create their own applications, consult development documentation or have an additional efficient Android emulator.

Where can I find my Android SDK?

Normally after installing Android Studio, the default path of the SDK is: C: Users AppData Local Android where the “AppData” folder is hidden by Windows, to make it visible you must enable the “See hidden files” option.

Android system files

Android’s file system works very similarly to Windows, but we need to use an app that allows us to navigate between those files to be able to view and manage them as we wish.

Currently, all versions of the Android system come with their own file browser or you can also use an external app. One of the most popular apps to do this job is EZ File Explorer – File Manager, which offers a great variety of tools to manage the files of our system and to be able to visualize each one of the folders.

What is the most recommended option to download Android SDK?

Although there are currently a variety of ways to obtain the Android system to activate and make use of the SDK, there is an option that is the one that we recommend the most for its security and stability for users, Andoid Studio.

Android Studio

Android Studio is what is known as an IDE (Integrated Development Environment), is the official environment for developing Android applications. In which you will have all the tools for developers and the code editor of another IDE such as IntelliJ IDEA, on which Android Studio is based.

In addition to being able to run perfectly Android SDKYou will also have a variety of compilation tools, Lint tools with which you can identify performance problems in your apps and a complete, very light and practical Android emulator to be able to do all kinds of tests without leaving the environment.

What components does the Android SDK have?

As we already know, the SDK for Android is a compiled of tools and libraries to support developers who want to program their apps within the Android Studio environment and for this some components that are available are:

Emulator

Android SDK brings a powerful Android device emulator, you can create a virtual device to test your apps Without the need to copy them to a physical device, in addition to being fully customizable, you will also be able to see all the directories, files and source code that make up the emulator so if you have the necessary programming knowledge you can tweak and modify the emulator to your liking .

If, on the other hand, you just want a good Android emulator to test your apps as if you were doing it on a physical device, surely this emulator will provide you with everything you need.

You will also have at your disposal a series of tools that will help your project not have limitations regarding what you want to achieve, since all these tools focused on the user interface and architecture are very complete and useful for developers. . One of the most used toolkits is Android Jetpack, which integrates more than 70 AndroidX libraries.

Sample projects with source codes

Perhaps one of the most useful tools for those who are beginning to take their first steps in this world of app development. Since this environment allows you to create new projects from functional source code, this would be like starting to develop an app from a template, where we will have access to all its source code and we will be able to change, replace, delete or add all the lines of code we need, which will save a lot of time when programmer by not having to write all the code, but only have to customize it thanks to the sample projects.

To access these samples, you must go to the SDK Manager window and look at the list of packages in each API folder. When you see the folder identified with the word API, expand it and select “Samples for SDK”

Libraries needed to develop Android applications

As we have mentioned, there are a number of libraries available for Android application development, one of them is Jetpack, which has a compatibility library called AndroidX, what’s more, all the new development libraries that appear from now on, will be managed through AndroidX, so if you want to develop your career as an Android application programmer you should familiarize yourself with them. .

Libraries such as support-annotations, RecyclerView which is very useful because it allows you to use a widget to be able to manage the lists when they are very long and also the Fragmet library, which will help you use code snippets on devices that use old versions of Android.

How to configure the Android SDK?

As we have seen the Android SDK is essential for the development of apps At all levels of programming, if you want to activate it to have it available then you must have Android Studio installed and follow the activation steps.

Android Studio

Once inside Android Studio, you must click on the tab “Tools” and then in SDK Manager. Once there, locate the tab “SDK Platforms” and select the Android 12 option. Now in the SDK Tools tab locate the SDK Build-Tools 31 option and select it. Finally, click OK and the Android SKD will be installed there.

