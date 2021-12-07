HSEs are those that help people identify and manage their own emotions and those of others, such as commitment, empathy or the ability to work in a team, they have always been fundamental in the development of people.

Today, thanks to the drastic changes and advances that I have mentioned and that, most likely we will continue to witness, from different areas, the importance of developing these skills that continue to prepare us to face new challenges, either at work (face-to-face , remote or hybrid) and in general in our day to day.

There are different classifications of HSE and this is what makes it difficult to have a common framework that clearly defines them and, even more, to know exactly how to develop them. And if we add to this that, to develop these skills, there are an infinity of courses, workshops and books of which it is not easy to identify which one or which are necessary and effective for each type of person, its strengthening could become more complex: Mindfulness To be more effective, Work to be happy, Self-leadership and emotion management to advance complex challenges, to name a few examples.

In other words, although not impossible, developing them and how to do it is not that simple.

Although there is awareness of the importance of HSEs for personal and professional success in the 21st century, there are still many challenges in how to develop them. If we go to the academic context, in which the HSEs play an important role, the situation becomes a little more complex.

For an HSE development program to be successful, it must measure the skill level that the individual already has (in our case, the student), but most measurement methods are based on self-diagnostics that do not yield reliable results and , on the other hand, it is proven that their successful development is directly related to the HSE that their teachers have, which is equally important. Few academic institutions are still involved in the development of the HSEs of the two parties.

The US CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning) framework, which aims to establish high-quality social and emotional learning (SEL), is evidence-based as an essential part of education.

This becomes very relevant when it is shown that HSE are not only developed in the educational field, but are even more developed in other social contexts such as family, friends, sports, work, among others.