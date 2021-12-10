As has been customary in recent years, Geoff keighley, one of the most recognized faces in the video game industry, will once again hold its popular gala to recognize the best games of the year. Nevertheless, The Game Awards 2021 It will not only have awards, but also important announcements from various companies in the sector. In fact, are these “surprises” those that most interest the audience.

So, if you are one of the many interested in not missing even the smallest detail of The Game Awards 2021, there are some facts that you should take into account. The event will be held on Thursday December 9 in Mexico and Latin America, while in Spain, due to a schedule issue, it will be during the early hours of the 10th. Below are the schedules by country:

Los Angeles: 16:30

Mexico: 18:30

Costa Rica: 18:30

Colombia: 19:30

Ecuador: 19:30

Peru: 19:30

Venezuela: 20:30

Chile: 21:30

Argentina: 21:30

Paraguay: 21:30

Uruguay: 21:30

Spain: 01:30 (December 10)

How can you see it? Fortunately, Geoff Keighley and his followers chose Youtube for live streaming, then there will be no complication to enjoy it. Be careful, The Game Awards 2021 will be available in 4K resolution, then you can take advantage of your television to see it in the best possible quality. At the bottom you can find the event player:

What announcements can we expect at The Game Awards 2021?

This year there is secrecy around the most important announcements. However, we are sure there will be some bombs. On the other hand, games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Y Among us They will have a presence to present news. In the same way, the first advance of ARC Raiders, the first Embark title. This study is made up of former DICE employees who worked in the best of times Battlefield.

Hollywood will not miss its appointment with The Game Awards 2021. It is a fact that we will see the first trailer of the series Halo and of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, without forgetting the interactive experience of The Matrix. The table is set to have an event that will entertain us for several hours.

Obviously, we cannot ignore the nominees. Although there are several categories, the award that generates the most noise is the Game of the Year (GOTY). The titles that aspire to take the crown are: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Y Resident Evil Village. You can check the rest of the nominees in the following link.