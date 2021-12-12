These are all the steps you should do to preheat an air fryer, and in which cases you should never do it.

If we want to make many rich dishes and at the same time surround ourselves with good technology, surely we need one of the best kitchen robots or some air fryer that allows to obtain a crispy and uniform result, but sometimes we cannot find the technological point so that the dishes come out that way.

And it is that in general terms, preheating an air fryer can end up getting that crisp, even texture We are looking to surprise all diners, and due to the sheer number of air fryers on the market, this can vary.

And it is that air fryers are a technological advance to make our dishes come out very rich, and it is that they include a fan to push the heat around the interior and the food, thus cooking it evenly. This allows simulating high temperature frying and roasting with minimal oil.

Although preheating is not strictly necessary, there may be a number of factors that require it.

Why you should preheat the fryer

Basically, if the instruction manual of your own fryer tells you that it is convenient that you preheat before cooking, obviously you should do it to obtain the best result.

Another key is if the recipe you are trying to cook expressly tells you to preheat, so you should.

If you are looking for crisp and uniform foods, you should also preheat the fryer, to obtain this result optimally.

If you have doubts and you don’t know whether to preheat, in general terms it would be the most recommended. If the instruction manual doesn’t tell you otherwise, it shouldn’t be a problem for you to preheat the fryer.

Why You Shouldn’t Preheat Your Deep Fryer

It would be basically the opposite of the previous points, that is, if the instruction manual of your fryer tells you that you should not preheat it, you should not do it to avoid a malfunction.

Of course, if you are making a recipe that expressly says not to preheat, then do not do it or you will not get the desired result.

On the other hand, most professional cooks do not recommend reheating leftovers, basically because it would not be necessary.

But the way to preheat a deep fryer varies by manufacturer. That is why we recommend that you go to the instruction manual of your own fryer and, if it is not included or you have lost it, visit the manufacturer’s website where you will have to enter your fryer model and download the digital instructions.

In them you should have all the steps required to be able to preheat your fryer.