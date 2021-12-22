An earlier version of this article was published in 2017.

Since the world became a world few births have been so terrible, colossal, catastrophic, alien to borders and above all so utterly unlikely as that of Frankenstein. More than 200 years after Lackington & Co, London, published the first edition of Frankenstein or the modern Prometheus, the great novel by Mary Shelley, the masterpiece of horror literature and the genesis of science fiction, continues to captivate millions of readers.

And it all goes back to a distant January 1, 1818. Despite the fact that Shelley is unanimously recognized today, the book went out of print under anonymity, in three volumes, with a modest circulation of 500 copies, and priced at 16 shillings and 6 pence. The misadventures of Dr. Victor and his creature soon put readers of the early nineteenth century awake. As it continues to do today, 200 years later, through the pages written by Mary or the myriad of films and stories that have inspired.

However, very few in Victorian England knew that behind the novel lies an equally fascinating story. To get to know it, it is necessary to travel to Indonesia and look at its volcanoes, make a brief stop in Switzerland during the summer of 1816, when the sky was covered with ashes and clouds, and then go back to the macabre experiments with corpses of Dr. Johann Conrad Dippel in the seventeenth century or the tests with electricity by Luigi Galvani.

Ah! Along the way there will be one of the most important nights in the history of the literature, during which Victor Frankenstein and his namesake monster and John William Polidori’s vampire were born. A trip with three stops.

Stop 1: a Sumbawa volcano

1816 was the year without a summer. The eruption of the Tambora volcano, in Sumbawa (Indonesia), in 1815, showed that the world is very small and that what happens on a distant island in the Indian Ocean can shake Europe. In April of that year, Tambora began to vomit a large quantity of sulfur gases.

Its consequences were worthy of the feverish sensibilities of Romanticism: a tsunami off the coast of Bali, floods, skies darkened by ash, a prolonged drop in temperatures, ruined crops, famines, thousands of people killed by starvation, families jumping into the streets to hunt cats and rats … aftermath they have penetrated Asia or Oceania from afar. More than a year after the eruption its effects were still being felt in Europe. So much so that in 1816 there was literally no summer. The best images of that summer that was not left were left by the painter William Turner, who captured bloody sunsets on his canvases.



El Tambora, the Indonesian mountain that left Europe without a summer in 1816.

Under those terrifying skies a distinguished group of foreigners traveled through Switzerland in June 1816: the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, about to turn 24 and already the author of great works such as Alastor, Y Mary Godwin (later Mary Shelley), five years younger than Percy and who shortly before had fled London with the famous poet due to his father’s refusal to consent to their romance. Also traveling with them was Mary’s half-sister, Claire Clairmont.

To take shelter from the rain and cold unleashed by the distant Sumbawa volcano, the group stayed with the poet Lord byron in the mansion he had rented in Coligny, near Lake Geneva (Geneva). In addition to Percy, Mary, Claire, and Bayron, the house was also home to the English Lord’s personal physician and young aspiring man of letters: John Polidori. A distinguished clique for a stage no less distinguished.

Over the centuries the walls of that mansion (named Villa Diodati) had already housed great guests, such as John Milton, Rousseau or Voltaire. At that time it was not strange either the presence of the writer Matthew Lewis, another great romantic, author of The monk or The bloody bride.

Stop 2: The nights on the shores of Lake Geneva

Sometimes a single night can leave an indelible mark that lasts for more than two centuries. In mid-June 1816 Mary, Percy and Claire settled in Villa Diodati, a mansion taken over by Byron’s expansive and inflamed spirit. To the heat of the fire with which they warmed themselves in that winter summer and to kill the boredom, the group dedicated themselves to reciting passages from a book that Polidori had brought, Phantasmagoriana, a kind of anthology of Germanic ghost legends.

In that setting, on the night of June 16 or 17, Byron had one of his coolest ideas: “Let’s each write a ghost story,” proposed the English nobleman, as Mary herself would recall years later.

In addition to Byron, Percy, Mary and Polidori were in the room. They liked the idea. But by a capricious chance, the two works that are still remembered today did not come from the pen of the two writers who had already emerged (Percy and Byron), but from the other couple who had not yet shown their great talent (Mary and Polidori).

As the days went by, Mary’s initial enthusiasm developed into a load. The young woman couldn’t think of anything. “I dedicated myself to thinking of a story that would make the scared reader look around him, that would freeze his blood and accelerate his heartbeat. I thought and meditated … but without result. I felt that empty incapacity for invention that is the greatest unhappiness of the author, “he recalled years later. Percy, her future husband, asked her every morning if she had come up with her argument. “And every morning I was forced to answer the painful nothing,” Mary recalls.

Until the moment …

…And he was born Frankenstein.



Turner’s muted sunsets, shrouded in permanent haze, drank from that distant eruption that one summer extinguished. (Tate)

One night, after listening to a talk between Byron and Percy about “the vital principle,” galvanism, the experiments of Erasmus Darwin (Charles’s grandfather), and the resuscitation of corpses, Mary went to bed. The conversation had draft her nerves and the young woman had a horrible nightmare. “I saw the pale student of impious arts, on his knees, next to the being he had assembled,” he would relate years later, “I saw the horrendous ghost of a man lying down; and then, by the work of some powerful ingenuity, manifest signs of life and agitate with clumsy movement “.

Mary woke up with her heart racing and drenched in sweat. To separate the image from that devilish creature From his mind he looked at the closed window through which the faint, pale glow of the moon filtered through. “I should have tried to think of something else. I turned to my ghost story … My tedious, unfortunate ghost story! If only I could make up one that would scare my reader the way I scared myself that night! Fast and lively as the light was the idea that I came up with. I found it! ” Sure enough, the monster had been born.

Mary thought about writing just a short story, a few pages. Encouraged by Percy, however, it gave birth to the novel that would be published a year and a half later, on New Year’s Day, 1818, in London.

And how did your other three classmates do? Polidori shaped the story The Vampire. Proof of its importance is that many of the books and films that have been made later about romantic vampires drink from that story. The Dracula de Stoker wouldn’t hit bookstores until nearly eight decades later. Byron, who during his stay in Geneva was working on his Childe Harold, began a story that he included at the end of his poem Mazeppa. As for Percy, his future wife only notes that “he began a story based on experiences from the first stage of his life.”

Stop 3: Frankenstein Castle

Although there is no reason to doubt Mary when she asserts that the idea of Frankenstein curdled in his mind by a nightmare, two centuries go a long way and there are many theories that delve into the origin of the novel. Some speculate that the young woman was pregnant and that in her Modern Prometheus she dumps all her fears, her dread that the child she carried in her womb would have problems.

Beyond the psychological interpretations, however, there are the evidences. The most palpable is that the author baptized her doctor and monster Frankenstein, the name of the German castle (located 5 km from Darmstadt) where Johann Conrad Dipple worked, an unorthodox scholar who lived between the 17th and 18th centuries and was accused unearthing corpses for his alchemy studies. Dipple’s adventures are somewhat reminiscent of Victor Frankenstein’s.

Like Percy, Lord Byron or Polidori, Mary was also fascinated by Luigi Galvani’s experiments with electricity, with which he produced muscle spasms in dead frogs. He was probably also familiar with the works of his compatriots Andrew Corsse and Sir Humphry Davy, the latter a friend of his father’s.



The four talented writers gathered at Byron’s summer residence, and produced at least two masterpieces of literature.

Another factor that helps to understand Mary is the role played by the cemeteries in their life. As a child, she went to a cemetery, Saint Pancras, to escape over her mother’s grave. There he learned to read and within the walls of that necropolis he had his first forays with Percy secretly from his father. An intimate bond with the cemeteries that widens when living in full fever of desecration of corpses for the studies of anatomy. The best portrait of that time was left by Robert L. Stevenson in The body thief.

Anonymous, modest and historical, the publication of Frankenstein in 1818 marks one of the key moments in the history of literature. There are discrepancies on the exact date of its first edition. Some argue that the novel came to light on March 11, 1818. Others, however, agree that the most iconic monster of Romanticism saw the light three months earlier: on New Year’s Day 1818. That is the date that the writer takes as a reference. and English editor Robert McCrum at The Guardian, which is collected by the Shelley Godwin Archive itself or by writers and journalists Jennifer Latson and Boyd Tonkin in such prestigious media, respectively, as Times and New Scientist.

Years later, in 1831, Mary would retouch her original text. Today lovers of horror literature and science fiction, Romanticism, cinema or simply good books celebrate the 200th anniversary from that distant New Year in 1818 when Frankenstein broke into his first London bookstore.