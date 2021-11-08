But in reality it is not like that, since the complexity of this type of applications, as it happens in most of the sectors of the software, is increasing. However, the developers of these try to make this completely transparent for users, at least for those who do not want to complicate themselves too much. In this way, they put at our disposal tools and functions that facilitate these works obtaining impressive results.

Perhaps the first program of its kind that comes to mind is Photoshop from Adobe , but there are many more existing alternatives that will help us. The most striking thing about this whole issue is that over time, it seems that these applications have been simplified. We say this because they are increasingly available to users who have little knowledge in these ways of working.

We have at our fingertips a multitude of software solutions that are not of enormous help when carrying out this type of task. Indicated for both professional and home users or newer, these applications offer us all kinds of tools related to editing.

It must be said that a good part of the blame for all this is the aforementioned artificial intelligence, which is very useful for us in these tasks. Thanks to the implementation of these technologies in photo editing applications, we have the possibility to carry out jobs almost automatically, which in the past would have taken us a long time. In this way and thanks to the AI, we can remove objects instantly, rejuvenate faces, add persons to our photos, correct large flaws, etc. The striking thing about all this is that we carry out these jobs in seconds, largely thanks to the aforementioned AI.

Actually, what the artificial intelligence implemented in an image editing program, it is simplify tasks complex a priori. It is for all this reason that more and more programs integrate this type of technology to help their users, whether they are new or professional.

Programs that integrate artificial intelligence

We have already told you that the software solutions that currently integrate AI in one way or another are on the rise. Here we are not only talking about the best known proposal globally in this sector, Adobe Photoshop. There are many other programs that try to make things easier for us in this way. Precisely for all this, today we achieve, from our captures for example taken with the mobile, spectacular images to share.

In this way, if we want to benefit from this type of technology implemented in photographic editors, there are several solutions that offer it to us. here we can highlight titles of the popularity of Luminar AI, Movavi Picverse, Prisma, Quik.ai, Slazzer or Pixlr.