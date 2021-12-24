This can cause viruses to creep into the system once we install it. We don’t always realize this as as we say VPN, be it better or worse, it might even work. With those virus They could be collecting personal data, passwords, browsing history or even be the gateway for them to have full access to the computer.

Why is this happening? When something starts to win a lot of users, hackers set their sights there. And yes, VPNs have gained a lot of popularity and not all users have the necessary knowledge to know how to differentiate between a reliable program or not. This causes cybercriminals to upload supposed VPN applications to the Internet, some of which may even fulfill their function, but with malicious software Incorporated.

At the time of install a VPN We must make sure that it works well, that it is guaranteed and it is not a scam. But even a seemingly legitimate program can become a real security problem, stealing passwords and personal data.

Does this mean that installing a VPN is dangerous? Not much less. You just have to take into account some essential tips to know how to differentiate when a program of this type can be really dangerous. In this way we will avoid making mistakes that may be infecting our system.

This that we comment can affect both mobile devices and computers. The method is the same: they pretend to be a legitimate VPN or any such program, but in reality it has been modified by a hacker and has leaked malware.

Tips for Spotting a Fake VPN

So what can we do to install a VPN safely and avoid problems? The first tip is avoid VPNs that are free or that we find on third-party sites without guarantees. For example a link that we have seen in an email and that, without really knowing the source, we have decided to install. It is important to know how to choose a good VPN.

It is essential to install this type of program from official sites and insurance. For example, stores like Google Play or the website of that application itself. This, although it is not something 100% safe, will undoubtedly provide us with more guarantees and we will have fewer problems.

It is also essential inform us before installing a VPN, whatever the source. Especially if it is a lesser known program. We can see comments from other users, search for information on Google and verify that it really does its job and is not a virus.

On the other hand, to avoid problems related to malware and cyber attacks, there are two very important points: install a good antivirus, such as Windows Defender itself, Avast, Bitdefender or any other, as well as maintaining the updated system. The latter will help correct possible vulnerabilities that are used by hackers to precisely steal data and sneak malware.