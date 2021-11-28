It is precisely the latter that we mention that makes it a security hazard. It can be used to steal data or infect our computer. For this, it would be enough that we connect it to the computer and receive power.

How is a pendrive different from a Rubber Ducky?

The problem is that a Rubber Ducky can physically go unnoticed. Someone can see a device of this type and think that it is a normal pendrive and plug it into the computer. However, from behind they may be running scripts that steal files or infect your computer.

But if we focus on the inside of a Rubber Ducky, we will find that they have a 60 MHz 32 Bit CPU. The CPU is made up of the ALU (Arithmetic Logic Unit) which is capable of performing bit operations. It also has a CU (Control Unit), which is used to control the input and output flow of data.

These hardware components are the ones that, unlike a conventional pendrive, will allow it to perform operations instead of being the computer. It is just this the real difference with a normal USB memory, since physically could be priceless.

But just as visually we can have difficulties to recognize a Rubber Ducky and differentiate it from a normal pendrive, our computer and antivirus will not have it easy either. They’re basically going to identify it as a storage memory more and they will not alert us that it is something dangerous.

How they can attack us with a Rubber Ducky

What could they do if one of these devices falls into our hands and we plug it into the computer? The truth is that they could take control of the team and basically act like they have physical access. They could steal information, passwords and thus compromise the privacy and security of the victim.

Remote access to the system

One of the dangers of a Rubber Ducky is that it can give a hacker access to the total control of a system. At the end of the day you are acting as if the attacker is in front of the screen executing commands, since they are preconfigured scripts.

This device can open a link between the monitoring server and the victim’s system. This will allow a third party, without needing to be physically there, to take control of the computer and manipulate it however they want. You can configure what is known as a backdoor, similar to a Trojan.

Data theft

Of course, through a Rubber Ducky the attacker will be able to steal personal information of the victim and content that is hidden in the system. You can have a script that copies certain files and information that are in Windows, for example, simply when the victim connects it to a corresponding USB port.

Personal information may be at risk if we mistakenly connect a memory of these characteristics. They could quickly steal data that we have stored on the computer and without us immediately noticing this problem.

Password registration

Similarly, a Rubber Ducky can be configured to record keystrokes when logging into any platform. This is known as a keylogger, and it is a type of malicious software that is responsible for stealing access codes by registering everything we put in.

Without a doubt this is one of the most important dangers of this peculiar pendrive. The password is the main security barrier for any computer or user account and can be compromised with a script configured to record everything we write.

How to protect ourselves from a Rubber Ducky

So what can we do to protect ourselves and avoid falling victim to this problem? Without a doubt the most important thing is the common sense and distrust any memory that comes our way. For example, it is an important error to put a pendrive that we have found on the street.

There have been cases in which an attacker has dropped this type of device in colleges and similar centers, where it is likely that someone will find it and decide to plug it into their computer to see what is there. This will automatically put your security at risk and you could see your system lose control, passwords or data stolen.

If we go into more detail, we can know if a pendrive is normal or on the contrary it is executing a script if we analyze the resources you are consuming. If we notice something strange, a consumption greater than normal, it may indicate that we are facing a Rubber Ducky.

It will also be essential to have our equipment protected with a good antivirus, in addition to having the system correctly updated. Both of these things can help prevent the entry of malware and allow us to increase our defenses against threats of this type.

If we wonder if we can create one at home, the truth is that as a power, it can be done. It is really a device that has been modified and has a series of hardware capable of acting in the way we have explained and executing scripts without having to do it from a computer.

However, it is not something simple. It is essential to have advanced knowledge. It is necessary to introduce a firmware directly into the hardware, as well as to configure it properly so that it starts automatically once it is connected to a computer.

In short, a Rubber Ducky is a device that looks like a normal pendrive, but has the hardware and configuration necessary to steal data, personal information or passwords from the victim who plugs it into their computer.