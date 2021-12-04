1999 was incredible. ‘The mummy’ and ‘The Matrix’ were summer loves of a year that also left us ‘The Fight Club’, ‘The Sixth Sense’, ‘The Blair Witch Project’ or ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, titles that were part of a harvest that we now look forward to. Of all of them, the Wachowski movie is still so relevant which now returns to theaters just before the premiere of the long-awaited fourth installment, ‘Matrix Resurrections’.

The year of discovery

Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s first film, the sensational ‘Burning ties‘, had a sensational critical reception and performed like a charm on rental circuits while developing its current cult status. That thriller, starring two sensational fatal women (Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly), already showed that the filmmakers were very clear about how to move on a set, play with the camera and show impressive fluidity when telling a story.

What happened next is that they returned to theaters with the latest sci-fi pinnacle of the last century. And it is that ‘Matrix’ is already more than 20 years old and is still absolutely relevant. Universal, modern, completely opposite to the vast majority of fast-paced titles of that summer (or decade, or century), wanting to transcend and, most importantly, plenty of reasons to achieve it.

Although the fashions during these two decades have not stopped evolving? or technology has been taking giant steps, ‘The Matrix’ remains a mystery and fascinating work which has not yet been fully deciphered today. As if the part of the planet that is still interested in this cyberpunk odyssey abandons its analysis of exhaustion every few years to try again after oxygenating the mind for a while. Something that we are now doing again before the imminent arrival of the highly anticipated ‘Matrix Resurrections’, the last great cinematographic event of the year, of the decade or of the century.





It was said, surely with good reason, that in the corridors of Warner Bros the project was known as “that movie that nobody understands.” Was it a story about a parallel world? About a society that allows humans to wake up to fight the dominance of machines that force us to live in a simulation? Is it from hackers? Whatever it is, what is clear is that the film woke up many, or at least disturbed the sleep of a great, immense part of the planet. Like the great genre works in the history of mankind, it is a film that transcends. At that level maybe Terry Gilliam’s ’12 monkeys’ is the only one who can stand his gaze.

Keanu Reeves, one of the public’s favorites for his charisma and good choices (‘They call him Bodhi’, ‘Speed’, ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’), definitely became an icon thanks to that Neo who will be remembered for posterity. At his side, a cast of great actors and memorable characters. Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano or Hugo Weaving were always up to the task.

But above all, what made the movie huge, what made it an instant classic, is the signature of two filmmakers without limits. Most mind-boggling of all, the Wachowskis would go one step further when it comes to telling stories structured at so many levels of visual genius and imagination in their absolute masterpiece, ‘Speed ​​Racer’.





It seems simple, but ‘The Matrix’ was not only a revolution in science fiction: he also renewed action cinema North American. Argumental, formal and, above all, aesthetically. Tight suits, dark glasses and a full knowledge of martial arts inherited from old kung fu movies. To do this, Keanu Reeves spent more than half a year training thoroughly, something that was not so common then but that has become almost an obligation afterwards.

And what about the slowed planes to dodge ammo? Bullet time is surely the most emblematic cinematographic “movement” of the 30 years. Mainly because it came before digital cinema and allowed the viewer to appreciate in great detail the danger and the surrounding space in a much more elaborate way. Yes, they also reinvented slow motion. I mean, the normal thing is that it is the cinema that adapts the language of the video game, but it is that ‘Max Payne’ came out two years later.





“We love action movies, guns, and kung fu“They claimed, the Wachowskis in an interview during the promotion of the film in 1999.”But we’ve had enough action movies mass-produced and void of all intellectual content. We set out to put as many ideas as we could into this movie“Mission accomplished, colleagues.

The Wachowskis didn’t just play by existing codes. They transgress them, they reinvent them, offering a deeply influential film from every angle. On a cinematographic level, as I have tried to explain above, but also on a musical, philosophical and popcorn level. I fear that it’s almost impossible to go back to that level, but it would be worth it to me that the fourth installment approaches.