Many already call the coronavirus wave that is shaking part of Europe by the “wave of the unvaccinated”. The truth is that it is quite an appropriate name, since it is the countries with low vaccination rates that are suffering the hardest consequences. Vaccination rates that, in part, are due to the high impact that the movements are having anti-vaccine within its borders. These movements are not something new. They have existed practically since vaccines have existed. Although they took particular force in 1998, when a British doctor, named Andrew Wakefield, published in a reputed scientific journal a study that blamed the MMR vaccine of the development of autism In children.

Not long after, the study was shown to be methodologically inappropriate and what had a major conflict of interest. The Lancet, the journal in which the study had been published, dissociated itself from the story and forced Wakefield to retract of his words. In addition, the UK General Council of Physicians disqualified him from practicing medicine in his country.

But sadly, the damage had already been done. Wakefield had lit the fuse on a bomb that would soon explode. A bomb whose consequences we continue to shake, especially in situations like the one we live in right now. Now, vaccines are the best weapon we have to protect ourselves and those around us. But that distrust of the vaccines that that doctor sowed is leading many people to mistrust their effects and think that they are dangerous. Especially if they are from new appearance like those of COVID-19.

The origin of anti-vaccines

Let’s not put all the blame on Andrew Wakefield. Anti-vaccines are practically as old as vaccines. In fact, it was the first of them, designed to immunize against smallpox, the one that woke up the first detractors.

This first vaccine was born in 1796, from the hand of the English doctor Edward jenner, known to many as the father of immunology. Shortly after its effectiveness was proven, many countries, first in Europe and then the rest of the world, began to buy doses to protect children from this terrible disease. In Spain, for example, an imposing expedition was even launched, aimed at taking the vaccine to overseas colonies. Other countries even made the compulsory vaccination shortly after implementing it. In general there was good acceptance. But yes, there were also anti-vaccines.

The anti-vaccine movement actually emerged in the 19th century

It should be noted that at the dawn of vaccination, vaccines were not like they are now. They weren’t so safe And although they were the best option to prevent smallpox, some people got sick, or even died. This generated suspicion in a logical way. But in reality, like today, many anti-vaccines had other reasons to object.

Many of these detractors relied on religious arguments. Jenner used the virus extracted from the pustules of dairy women that had contracted cowpox to develop her first vaccine. This disease did not cause serious symptoms in humans. But it was so similar to human smallpox that it could serve to prepare the immune system for possible infection. It was a success and he soon began to develop it on a larger scale, always using cowpox. And that did not like the religious, because they considered that they were using fluids of a being as inferior to the human being as cows.

Although not everything was religion. There were also those who, simply, refused to be told what to do. If you also mix that with a little conspiracy, the confrontation is served.

It was precisely in countries with compulsory vaccination, such as England, where the biggest riots took place. In an article on the subject published by the BBC they point out that people took to the streets with banners that read proclamations such as “Better a prison cell than a poisoned baby.” Anti-vaccines they preferred to be incarcerated to have to vaccinate their children.

Still, the vaccination went ahead. New enhancements, such as virus attenuation, allowed to make this vaccine safer, and also to develop others with great potential, such as the one with polio. Immunization was so powerful that smallpox was completely eradicated and polio not completely, but it was in much of the world. The situation was improving and it would have been expected that the anti-vaccines would disappear, but they did not. And that’s where, more than a century later, Andrew Wakefield came into play.

Ehimetalor Akhere (Unsplash)

The Seed Sown by Andrew Wakefield

In 1998, Andrew Wakefield published in The Lancet a study that related the administration of the MMR vaccine, which protects against rubella, mumps and measles, with autism.

The study in question only considered cases of twelve children, too low a figure to obtain conclusive results. But that was not the only problem. As demonstrated in 2004 in an investigation on the subject published by the journalist Brian Deer in the magazine Sunday times, the study had conflicts of interest because it was financed by entities related to the anti-vaccine movement. Furthermore, since its publication Wakefield himself I had started several businesses related to autism and more specifically with a supposed condition called autistic enterocolitis.

Behind the study there was a significant financial conflict of interest

When all this came to light, ten of the twelve scientists who signed the study with him retracted, acknowledging that it did not have solid results. Numerous scientific publications have shown that there was no relationship between autism and vaccines and that, in fact, autistic enterocolitis does not exist.

The study withdrew from The Lancet and Andrew Wakefiel was punished by the General Council of Physicians, but there was no going back. Outbreaks of measles began to become more and more frequent, both in England and in other countries. In 2012, in fact, they were registered in England and Wales about 2,000 cases. Later, between 2017 and 2019, all Europe was affected by an outbreak that almost evoked a trip back in time, with cases in countries such as Slovakia, France, Italy, Greece and Romania.

And it’s not just measles that has risen from the ashes deposited by vaccines. In Spain, for example, in 2015 we regretted the diphtheria death of a six-year-old boy, which his parents had not taken to be vaccinated.

Neither the parents of that child, a resident of Olot, not even those of all the little ones who have died unvaccinated from vaccinable diseases in countries with easy access to vaccines wanted what happened to happen. They believed they did what was best for them. But they made the mistake of letting themselves be carried away by the supposedly scientific knowledge spilled by those who encourage us to wake up against the official version of things.

And it’s not just about Andrew Wakefield anymore. Sometimes they are famous people, no scientific training but with a great speaker, who disseminate these erroneous data. In Spain we saw it in 2017 with the presenter Javier Cárdenas, who in fact once again dusted off the autism argument. We have also seen it during the coronavirus pandemic, with celebrities such as Miguel Bosé or Victoria Abril. And unfortunately we will continue to see it, because that seed sown by the British doctor has not stopped germinating. So, when in doubt, trust science. Because we can be sure that real science, the one made by and for people, is the only thing that will never fail us.