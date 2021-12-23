From basic 2G internet services to 3G streaming and video capabilities, and more recently, the faster speeds of 4G LTE and now 5G, which is anticipated, will change the way we work, live and play.

For communicators it seems to be good news, especially now that many of the marketing strategies are directed at the capacity of smartphones, social networks and applications, as well as the possibilities of content: audio, video, gifs, memes, animations, anyway.

5G will help companies deliver higher quality, interactive and immersive experiences on a wider variety of connected devices. It will also allow marketers to collect more accurate and granular data to personalize the message.

Currently, in its first phase of implementation, network operators have implemented a limited availability of 5G and are planning an expanded availability by 2022. Mexico may be a leader in Latin America in its adoption, but it is progressing slowly. At the regional level, the advance of connections to the fifth generation is below 3%. The next generation of wireless technology is laying the groundwork for innovations, from remote surgery to self-driving cars, to become a part of everyday life.

As business leaders anticipate the opportunities for innovation 5G will offer, they must remember that the network is still in its infancy, and while there are many advantages, there are also some disadvantages. We share the pros and cons of 5G.

Among the most obvious benefits of 5G are:

Faster: 100 times faster than 4G and 4G LTE;

Low latency: refers to the time between an action and a response. This reduced latency will be able to support new applications, such as IoT (Internet of Things) and artificial intelligence, which will allow connectivity in real time.

Higher capacity: it will offer 1000 times more capacity than 4G in a wider frequency spectrum.

Bandwidth – means more versatility and possibilities to accomplish much more in less time. It allows a faster connection with more devices, and means that, within a given network, more people can connect.

Drive for innovation: with low latency and high capacity it is ideal for connecting a wide range of different devices, or “things,” such as drones and sensors into one product or machine. Industries such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and entertainment will experience a technological breakthrough. With the adoption of IoT, companies will be more connected than ever before.

The cons:

Limited Global Coverage: Currently offering limited and uneven coverage, in specific locations.

Decreased transmission distance: 5G will not travel as far from the masts as 4G and objects such as tall buildings and trees will block its high frequency. Therefore, to provide the expected speed and service, numerous towers must be installed, which is costly and time-consuming.

Upload speeds: While download speeds with 5G are incredibly high, upload speeds are higher than with existing technology.

Weakened batteries: It will be a network that consumes a lot of battery. Some users have shared that 5G not only drains battery life, it also heats up devices.

Cybersecurity: As with any new technology, hackers will find ways to exploit vulnerabilities. Many are concerned that with increased connectivity and speed, we will make it easier for cybercriminals to access our data and systems. The rapid expansion of 5G will require a new approach to cybersecurity.

In the face of all these developments and opportunities, the communication and marketing industry is taking various approaches, including understanding future requirements, exploring new creative formats, developing its mobile video capabilities, seeking strategic partnerships, and evaluating data collection practices and the database requirements. Various communication and media conglomerates have partnered with wireless providers to test the technology, showcase potential applications, and explore new business models. Let us be alert.