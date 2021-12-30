One of the most important advantages of 5G is that it will allow communications more direct, stable and latency-free. In fact, under the best conditions you will have a ping of just 1 ms. This is much lower than 4G and even what we normally have with fiber optics at home.

In summary we can say that 5G is about 10 times faster than 4G. It is certainly a more than important figure, but it is not everything. It is not simply to download a file and get it to our device before, for example.

Melita Business has just published its latest report in which it indicates that 5G is going to speed everything up . It will allow a “futuristic” world in the short term, thanks to everything it brings in speed, stability and, above all, immediacy due to its low latency.

What does this contribute? Let’s think about him telecommuting, for example. Employees will be able to establish remote communications with each other, using one of the many applications that exist, such as Zoom. But all this without delay, practically as if we were face to face.

This is also going to be very useful in certain industries, in health or education. Actions will be carried out by a professional who is thousands of kilometers away, such as a surgical operation.

More coverage also indoors

One of the most important limitations of 4G is its coverage indoors. If we want to connect IoT devices to this technology, it is essential that we bear in mind that they may not work well because we do not get enough signal for their use. This will change with 5G, which has more coverage especially indoors.

This fact will give a boost to the use of IoT devices not only in the homes themselves, but also outside. There is going to be, in general, greater coverage in 2022 and the next few years thanks to 5G. We will have an important range of possibilities.

Smarter cities

Another very interesting change that 5G is going to bring soon is at the level of town. For example, transport infrastructure where users can know in real time where a bus is, how long it will take to reach the destination, the traffic that may be, etc.

Also in terms of improvements in traffic lights, sensors, monitoring, etc. All this will improve thanks to the rise of this mobile technology that will contribute so much to our day to day and will be more and more present.

In short, 5G is already a reality. Many of you will have this coverage on your mobile. But there is still a little more so that this is really extended and we can take advantage of it. Will 2022 be the year we see a lot of what we’ve talked about? Undoubtedly, what is certain is that the market share will significantly increase.