2022 is just around the corner and it’s time to define and place bets on what they will be the decorative trends of 2022. Some trends that, according to Houzz, the leading online platform in design and decoration, will be marked by the following terms; protection, well-being, sustainability, nature and socialization.

With an international community of millions of individuals from around the world and with more than 2.7 million professionals active in the home renovation sector, Houzz sets out to make its predictions based on how houses are designed and renovated today. In addition to the searches and demands of its users, at Houzz they have consulted professionals, brands and experts in the sector and have taken into account the most saved images, photos and the most searched terms by users of the platform in the last 12 months. Based on these searches and demands, these are, the six decorative trends that will define 2022.

More ‘social’ and super decorated kitchens

We are paying more and more importance to the kitchen by becoming the center of the home where more time is spent, not only cooking or eating, but also working, or meeting with family and friends. The kitchen is the space that is most reformed in the house and to which the most budget is dedicated: 38% of individuals renovated their kitchen with a average investment of 10,000 euros.

In addition, the kitchen is no longer understood as an isolated space, and the trend in 2022 will be look for a decoration and distribution that allows you to socialize. In this sense, the space office it will continue to gain space in the kitchen and the trend will be to create small multifunctional corners and profusely decorated with cushions and blankets, that they serve to eat, do homework and work and in which there is even room for some storage.

Sophisticated bathrooms with lots of color

The most sophisticated bathrooms, hotel type, they are the ones sought when looking for inspiration to reform them. There is a demand for safer and more sophisticated spaces and the trend next year will be incorporate the aesthetics of the hotel through items such as soap dispensers or even hand dryers. In the bathroom they also stand out the incorporation of color. In the In recent years, the bathrooms have been gaining more and more color and in 2022 we will see porcelain tiles with botanical patterns and very warm colors, also in the sinks and bathroom furniture.



Image by Rachel Loewen for Houzz

Warmth and multifunctionality in the bedroom

The bedroom is an increasingly multifunctional space, which houses a work area, exercise corner, dressing table, but without losing its quality of refuge and place to rest. According to Houzz in 2022 we will see dormitories in dusty tones, that provide warmth and a feeling of comfort, and sheers and curtains with long fall, that recover their space in home decoration. Wallpaper is also on the rise at least one wall of the bedroom.



Image Houzz Spain 2021

Granite returns home

After the revival of marble and terrazzo, it is time for granite. A resource that is conquering individuals, whose searches have almost tripled this year, with a clear preference for dark tones, such as black, gray, or platinum blue. The trend in 2022 will be to flee from the use of traditional granite to achieve a simple and fresh looking design, easy to incorporate both on countertops and on tables or kitchenware.





It takes the colors inspired by nature

We see a growing interest por colors typical of nature, with shades chocolate, terracotta, sand and orange, which are gaining more and more prominence in the kitchen according to the photos most saved by individuals on Houzz and that provide warmth and security, two of the characteristics that individuals seek to incorporate into their homes after the pandemic next year.





Preference for natural materials and fibers

The professionals at Houzz confirm that in 2022 the choice of materials will be essential when designing the home. The main trend is the use of natural wood preserving knots, veins and color changes, both for furniture and for paneling of walls or countertops. Other natural fibers What jute, braided rattan or even some sustainable synthetic fibers, they will be incorporated into the home next year, moving away from the rustic and looking elegant and worked finishes, which give shape to relaxing and calm spaces.





Via Houzz. Cover image by Jordi Folch for Houzz Espana 2020

It has inspired us:

A large hand-woven rattan ceiling lamp from Maisons du Monde for € 249.90

Tawa.- Hand-woven rattan ceiling lamp

A light and practical desk table to create a small work area in the bedroom. It is from Versa foldable Western model with measures of 74 x 45 x 91.5 cm and a price of 65.04 euros

Versa Western Computer Desk Table, Table for Bedroom or Study, Folding, Measurements (H x L x W) 74 x 45 x 91.5 cm, Wood and Metal, Color Brown

And a magnifying mirror with light so that your bathroom is as complete as that of a hotel for 31.99 euros

alvorog Makeup Mirror with LED Light, Wall Mirror with 3 Light Modes and 1x / 5x Magnification, 8 ”Bathroom Mirror with Adjustable Light, 360 ° Rotation, 0.5h Smart Power Off and USB Rechargeable – Silver

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Similar in Decoesfera | The colors that are trending this season 2021 to update the walls of your living room

El Corte Inglés reveals the five trend decorative styles this fall