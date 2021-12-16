12/16/2021 Act. At 10:26 CET

EP

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Thursday a new package of measures to support the reconstruction and recovery of the island of La Palma after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano while asking to maintain “prudence” in the face of signs that activity is subsiding.

From Brussels, where he participates in the European Council, Sánchez has announced that the Council of Ministers on Friday will approve a new package to contribute to the recovery and “economic relaunch” of the island with with a view to “expanding existing aid and ensuring that such aid reaches the palm trees as soon as possible.”

As stated in a statement without questions, Housing aid will be doubled from the limit of 30,000 to 60,000 euros, which will be “complementary” to others that are being offered by the rest of the administrations as well as the insurance companies.

To this will add “a package of 17.5 million euros for aid to small and medium-sized companies and also for the relaunch of the Tourism sector“ from the island, he added.

Furthermore, lThe workers of the sea “are not going to contribute to the Social Security while they can’t fish “ and the payment of debts will also be extended until May 2, 2022. Finally, Sánchez indicated, it will increase by 12 million to 30 million euros “direct aid to farmers and ranchers and for the promotion of products agricultural “of La Palma.

“Example of unit”

With this new package, Sánchez has defended “we hope they can return to normal soon“While this is happening, he has encouraged to maintain” prudence “now that” the volcano begins to register minimum levels of activity close to inactivity “and wait to see what scientists say about it.

The president has defended that the Government has been “from the first minute” with the palmeros and is not going to abandon them when the crisis ends and the media focus shifts to other issues “until its reconstruction and full relaunch.”

Too has valued the “example of unity” that all the administrations have shown in this emergency “in the face of outbursts that we see in many other debates” and the fact that in this case “the general interest and of the citizens” of La Palma has been put before “any partisan question”. “This has been the case, is being and will continue to be in the months that lie ahead for the reconstruction of the island,” he stressed.