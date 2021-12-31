“Just ashes,” he said of the home in which he lived for three decades.

“It is no longer a house. If you need a fireplace, it is all that remains,” he told the newspaper. “What a strange feeling to go from having everything to make your life comfortable to having nothing,” he added.

A total of 33,000 people were ordered to evacuate between Louisville, a town of 20,000 inhabitants, and Superior, with 13,000 inhabitants.

“Lives in danger”

The National Meteorological Service affirmed that it is a situation “that is putting lives in danger.”

Patti Holtz described the terror of leaving her home in Boulder, about 50 km from Denver, the capital of Colorado.

“Everything was on fire,” he said.

“There are embers everywhere. So I’m very scared, of course, with the wind. (…) It was so dark that you can’t see anything. It’s like the black of night,” he described.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency and indicated that it was a “devastating” fire.

Like previous fires in the state, this one is advancing in residential areas and not in the countryside.

“This area [en llamas] it is around and within suburban settlements, shops, “he explained.

“It’s like the neighborhood in which you live, like the neighborhood in which any of us live, and 6km2 (of fire) near a population center can be, and is, in this case, absolutely devastating,” reflected Polis, also present at the press conference.

Like much of the western United States, Colorado experienced years of drought that has left the area parched and vulnerable to wildfires.