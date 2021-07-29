PITTSBURGH (AP) – Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urías had two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Cain hit his hit in the fourth inning for the Brewers to take a 3-0 lead. Mexico’s Urías hit his two-corner stick during a three-touchdown attack in the sixth inning, which made it 6-0.

Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to hit home runs on his first five hits. He got two more on Wednesday.

Castro surpassed the mark set by Trevor Story in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies.

Houser (7-5) allowed two hits, struck out two and walked. He is 4-0 in his last 11 starts and the Brewers have won in each of his last eight starts.

Venezuelan Avisaíl García had three hits for the Brewers, who lead the Central Division of the National League and have won four of five games. Another Venezuelan, Omar Narváez, hit two hits, the same as Tyrone Taylor.

Pirates rookie Max Kranick (1-2) allowed six runs and 10 hits in five innings of what was his fourth start.

For the Brewers, Willy Adames 5-1. Venezuelans Narváez 5-2 with one scored, Garcia 5-3 with two runs and one RBI. Mexican Urías 3-1 with two RBIs.

For the Pirates, the Dominicans Gregory Polanco 3-0, Castro 4-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Wilmer Difo 1-0.