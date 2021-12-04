House of Vans México opens its doors with Molotov, Hot Chip, Japanese Breakfast and more

House of Vans will open its doors permanently in Mexico, with Molotov, Hot Chip, Japanese Breakfast and more events; we have all the details.

House of Vans Mexico City joins renowned venues in Chicago and London to host the best talent in music, art and urban culture. As of December 9, House Of Vans Ciudad de México opens its doors and will have the participation of Molotov, Hot Chip and Japanese Breakfast along with other national and international bands that will perform on the days December 9, 10 and 11.

What’s more, House of Vans Mexico City will have spaces such as a skatepark, concert areas, a cinema and an art gallery accessible to all public in a way free. House of vans Mexico City, is located at Rubens 6, San Juan Benito Juárez. The opening program follows.

House Of Vans Mexico City presents Japanese Breakfast, Girl Ultra and Noa Sainz

Japanese breakfast , is the indie pop project of the Grammy nominee Michelle zauner, will be the headliner from the first night that House of Vans CDMX opens its doors, along with Girl Ultra and Noa Sainz, this December 9 at 8 p.m.. Zauner has mastered the craft of veiling melancholy with a festive, full glow. His debut album Psychopomp From 2016, he confronts his mother’s death with thoughtful gaze and existential meditations that go on a journey of equal parts.

Nan de Miguel, better known as Girl Ultra , is an R&B artist Originally from Mexico City, she navigates through her music under the concept of post-millennial love. In 2016 he signed with Finesse Record and in 2017 he launched his debut EP called “Boys” which includes a Spanish version of Daniel Caesar’s song “Get You” and in 2018 he presented his second EP called “Adiós”.

Regina Isabel better known as Noa sainz She is originally from Saltillo, Coahuila; Currently, she is one of the most interesting and purposeful young artists in the Latin music market. Noa Sainz started 2018 with her first single “FYT”, which achieved more than 3.2 million views. This year he published his EP “No Science”, one of the standards of R&B in Latin America.

House Of Vans Mexico City presents Molotov and Rosa Pistola

Micky Huidobro, Tito Fuentes, Randy Ebright and Paco Ayala are the members of Molotov , the national and international rock and rap band. In 2018 Molotov was the surprise band invited to House of Vans which took place at the Frontón México. Now he returns to the permanent opening of House of Vans CDMX this next Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

Laura Puentes aka Gun Pink She is a Colombian resident in Mexico, besides being a DJ, she is a fashion designer for her own brand R † P by Rosa Pistola, and is one of the greatest exponents of underground reggaeton. In music he has been part of various underground projects, such as Mangina, Raters and Boy Band, works that managed to be published under his own label Petit Pistolette. It was in 2015 when he decided to be Reggaeton Dj and manages to establish itself as one of the modern icons of the genre.

House Of Vans Mexico City presents Hot Chip, Los Cogelones and DJ Bonnz

Hot chip is an electropop quintet originated in London (United Kingdom). Since Alexis Taylor, Joe Goddard and their gang Hot Chip, started their career in 2008 with “Made In The Dark”, seven are the records in his successful career and this December 11 at 8 p.m. They arrive in Mexico to be part of the Line Up of the third opening night of House Of Vans.

The Cogelones “Children of the Sun” They are a band made up of five blood brothers, natives of the neighborhood of the Sun in Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl. They play Rock Mexica Experimental, taking up ancestral sounds with the instruments of the Mexica culture, that is, they fuse rock with the philosophy of their origins and ethnic roots.