House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spin-off, will hit streaming in a matter of months. Its protagonist, Matt Smith, spoke about it.

House of the Dragon will be the first spin-off of the acclaimed series of HBO, game of Thrones. However, it was learned that the product is not intended to be a replacement for its predecessor. In addition, the purpose will not be to copy what has already been seen, but to create new concepts, obviously within the same universe.

Matt Smith, who will bring the prince to life Daemon targaryen, He talked about the show. The actor was the one who let know what is and what is not the purpose for which this project was created. These were the statements of the interpreter.

«I guess you bring yourself and your own spin. It’s like, up to a point, what does someone bring to a Shakespeare play or something that’s been done before? You have to bring your own emotional structure and your own identity and your own… It’s spinning and taking things and, you know… throwing some paint on the wall and seeing what sticks“, he claimed.

« We are trying to make a show that is entertaining on many different levels and has a similar scope and ambition to the previous show, in many ways. But obviously, you can never do it. recreate the success of Game of Thrones, because that was a very particular moment in time. It was its own unique entity ”He continued.

«House of the Dragon has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show. But first, it is very important to pay respect and homage to the original series, which was quite innovative.«, He concluded.

Smith and a luxury cast will be present in the spin-off that will premiere in HBO Max sometime in 2022. The project will have a total of 10 episodes.

Source: CBR