It is “another giant step forward in executing my economic plan to create jobs, reduce costs, make our country more competitive, and give workers and the middle class a fighting chance.” Biden said after the affirmative vote.

The social package, baptized in English as “Build Back Better”, is valued at 1.75 billion dollars and would expand social programs aimed at minors and the elderly, in addition to dedicating 550,000 million to the fight against the climate crisis in United States.

Joe Biden enacts $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

This bill is likely to have a more bumpy ride in the upper house, where a section of the ruling Democratic Party is concerned about the inflationary spiral. The Senate vote is likely to take place next December or January.

“We have a better rebuild bill that is historic, transformative, and bigger than anything we’ve done before,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emphasized before the vote.

Pelosi expected to vote and pass the measure late Thursday, but minority leader Kevin McCarthy stopped the action by breaking his record for the longest speech in the House, with more than eight and a half hours.

McCarthy finally gave the floor at 5:11 a.m. Friday (4:11 a.m. Mexico City time) after he started speaking at 8:38 p.m. (7:38 p.m. Mexico City time). ) of the day before.