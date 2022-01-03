The iconic hotel Boca Chica, which a couple of years ago re-emerged as one of the biggest bets in tourism within Acapulco, to revalue this destination, has hung a “For Sale” sign and the fact has become the worst sign for an industry, which has seen all kinds of incidents in Acapulco, one of the beach destinations with the longest history in Mexico.

The incident also becomes a symbol of the reality that tourism businesses are going through and that during the health contingency they have seen various incidents, which has forced them to take on new business challenges and establish guidelines, which undoubtedly bets by rethinking the traditional business.

From the boldest PR strategy to “For Sale”

The Boca Chica hotel is one of the establishments with the greatest history and with one of the most audacious public relations strategies in the tourism market, with which for a long time it promoted its booking and sold the idea of ​​being a space with an atmosphere of A luxury that did not disappoint, on the contrary, it became a unique bet in the hotel market, moving away from the massive accommodation that exists in the place.

The story that the hotel announces that it is for sale was released by the tweeter Joaquin Lopez Doriga, who assured that it was a sad fact, recognizing that this sign ends an entire era of “Golden Acapulco.”

FOR SALE. Thus, with a sign hanging from a balcony, an entire era ends, that of that golden Acapulco. The Bocachica hotel FOR SALE. How sad. pic.twitter.com/PyfmsBR0rC – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) December 31, 2021

Many of Boca Chica’s public relations strategies opted for the print media, which has been one of the most important channels to publicize these spaces, especially through specialized companies and others that have taken the idea of ​​tourism as part of their commercial resource, to stand out without a doubt in a segment that is audacious, but most importantly, one that is distinguished by being one of the most affected due to the health contingency.

There is an interesting insight projected by the AHLA, an American hotel association, where it asked its members in 2020 if they were at risk of losing their property, due to the closure of operations that was decreed for these businesses and the response was overwhelming, since 59 percent of them responded with an emphatic yes to this measure.

The contingency ruining trips

The impact that the health contingency has had on the travel and tourism industry registered a tremendous setback in the expectations that up to 209 were had and that saw the expected income numbers fall.

According to the platform StatistaIn 2019, it was warned that by 2020, the year in which the contingency detonated, the income of both industries would be 711 billion dollars, however, after the effect of this movement, the estimate fell to 396.370 billion dollars.

In the North American region, travel and tourism revenues increased from $ 181 billion to $ 129 billion between 2019 and 2020.

