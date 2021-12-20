The presentation of the new member of the Hoteles BF family was in celebration of its fourth anniversary, an event that began with the tasting of a cocoa elixir (an ancestral element that symbolizes love and opens the heart), and the request to open not just the heart, but thought, mind and body, to the B Urban Xaman experience.

Located on the eighth floor of the Hotel Fontan Reforma, B Urban Xaman was born as an alternative to live in the here and now, becoming the best version of ourselves individually and also collectively. This hotel is a world of possibilities that combines the trendy and the deep, the local and the universal, and the dynamic and the contemplative, making it ideal for those ready to look inward.

The place is a kind of journey through Mexico, with crafts that different cultures have used to facilitate the path of spirituality. Its forty stylish rooms boho-chic They are conceptual and are based on the four elements: fire, earth, air and water. In addition, among the activities offered by the hotel there are yoga classes, meditation, as well as ceremonies with shamans and guides who accompany you and facilitate your reconnection with your inner wisdom.