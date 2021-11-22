Among the main specifications of the Dreame Bot L10 Pro are they 4000 Pa suction to clean and leave everything as a real whistle. Through its main brush and another silicone one, it will absolutely sweep even the smallest stain or dirt from the floor of your home.

With this robot we will have the latest and best news of this type of device that have arrived to facilitate our lives and our day to day. To make matters worse, in addition to vacuuming, it also scrubs with a self-washable mop. Can you ask for more from a vacuum cleaner? And now on sale, let’s see its main features.

As we said at the beginning, it is capable of vacuuming and scrubbing at the same time, thanks to a water tank of 270 ml that you will use to wet and self-clean a mop that it has incorporated, in this way it will leave your parquet like new without grating it. It will take you away from doing two tasks in a single pass.

Among its benefits, the SLAM algorithm, which is a calculation power through which the vacuum cleaner is located and will map the environment in which it is located through the mobile application. In this way, the vacuum cleaner will choose the best route and will not leave anything uncovered. In addition it is super quiet, so you won’t even notice it’s working.

It will also avoid falls down any ladder because it incorporates another high-precision system to be located at all times, being able to avoid obstacles, falls and overcome objects up to 2 cm in height.

Absolute control from your smartphone

Are you out and about and want the robot to start cleaning before you arrive? You have it very easy, through the DreameTech application, you can do all this and in a very simple way, since the robot, connected to the Home WiFi, it will receive the orders through the app and it will start cleaning when you order it and where you order it.

You can select the places you want to pass (or not) thanks to a map of your home that you can see when you enter the application, since, in an initial route, the robot will take the coordinates and mount a map with all the rooms in your house. Amazing! Truth?

Offers

If what you are interested in is knowing its price, let’s do it. You can enjoy this robot with a good offer on the occasion of Black Friday on Amazon. In the first offer, available from the 22nd to the 28th of November, the price will drop to € 311.49, While on Cyber ​​Monday, from November 29 to November 5, its price will be € 309.99. You no longer have excuses to clean!