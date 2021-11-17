Within the health field, you never really finish learning. New developments are constantly appearing that can be applied in patient care that can be put into practice. That is why it is essential to continue preparing after graduating from college. While it is not only about service to others but it also represents an opportunity for you. The more studies you have, the more you will be able to aspire to better jobs and that translates into more attractive salaries. All of this leads to a situation that is of interest to many doctors. Do you know which hospitals will receive fewer doctors who passed the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) 2021?

In that sense, there are many paths you can take upon completing your degree and graduating as a general practitioner. In many schools, master’s degrees are offered within the field of health and we have even told you about the micro masters if you want to finish postgraduate in less time. In addition, there are also seminars and workshops on specific topics that increase your knowledge and are of curricular value.

While in addition to all the options mentioned there is also one more that is increasingly chosen by thousands of doctors around the country. It is the ENARM that is necessary for those who aspire to become specialists.

Based on official statistics, this year 49,479 applicants attended one of the six official venues: two in Mexico City, two in Nuevo León, one in Jalisco and one in Tabasco.

This year’s test results

While according to the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) only 17,937 got a place. Although the statistics They allow to know other data in greater depth such as the hospitals that will receive fewer doctors who approved the ENARM 2021. The official list is made up of the following.

Dalinde Medical Center – 2

Mexican Red Cross – 2

Puebla Clinical Laboratories – 2

CHRISTUS MUGUERZA Hospital UPAEP – 2

Ginequito Hospital – 2

Angeles de Puebla Hospital – 2

According to the statistics, each of the six mentioned hospitals will receive two residents for the cycle that begins on March 1, 2022.

While within the clarifications it should be noted that the IMSS, ISSSTE and the Ministry of Health (SSa) have not broken down the number of places available for each of their hospitals. Meanwhile, the Fundación Teletón México also appears, which this year was the only one that did not have available spaces.

From the above it can be inferred that they are the most sought-after options because the places are too limited. In addition, each one only has spaces for a specific specialty.

For now, if you are interested in knowing the opposite list made up of the hospitals that offer more places for doctors who approved the ENARM 2021, you can review it at this link.