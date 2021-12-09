As in its past editions, the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021 generated a strong interest in our country. This is a mandatory requirement for all general practitioners who wish to become specialists. But a problem that has already become recurrent is that places are limited. For this reason, most of those who present it cannot continue with their professional training.

Balance of what happened in 2021

To put it in context, this year a total of 49,479 applicants came to the official venues to take the exam. This is the largest figure ever recorded.

However, according to the official figures of the Inter-institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS), only 17 thousand 936 places. Of the occupied spaces, 16,520 Mexican doctors will carry out their specialty in the different institutions that make up the National Health System and another thousand will do so in Havana, Cuba, through scholarships granted by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt).

Failed promises of the authorities

Although the figure is high, the great disappointment comes because the promise made months ago was not fulfilled. At the time, the Ministry of Health (SSa) promised to offer 30 thousand places. In the end it was not true and to date many feel cheated.

On the other hand, although the specialty selection stage has already concluded, there is still one last hope for the young people who passed the ENARM 2021 and want a place. The CIFRHS published a statement and we share it with you below:

“The applicants selected for the XLV National Exam for Applicants to Medical Residences 2021 who have not yet been assigned to an institution that is part of the National System of Medical Residences (SNRM) and do not have a clinical field, must carry out the internal procedure indicated by the institution of your preference that has availability of your specialty ”.

It also includes many of the hospitals and institutes that participated in the trial and which still have places available. In each one the specialty and the available places are mentioned.

Among the largest is the IMSS, which has 382 free spaces in Family Medicine in the Mexican category. While the SSa has 404 places for Pediatrics.

and in the previous edition they were 41 thousand 843. The numbers correspond to the official reports published by the CIFRHS and only contemplate those who come to the venues to take the exam. Conacyt also appears with several specialties that are still free.

If you are one of the doctors who approved the ENARM 2021 and you have not yet selected a hospital then this is your last chance. You can see the complete list at this link.