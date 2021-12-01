Few institutions have clear policies that specifically address sexual harassment of patients towards physicians and staff. This, according to a research letter published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Network Open.

The researchers reported that four institutions had no applicable policies

Gabriela Reed, MD, of the University of California, San Francisco, and her colleagues emailed the medical directors (or equivalent). Requesting policies on sexual harassment by patients and / or their families towards the doctors of the 50 main US hospitals.

Using the Newsweek 2020 rankings.

Among the 28 respondents, the researchers reported that four institutions had no applicable policies, six reported that they had a policy that they could not share, and 18 shared one or more relevant policies or documents.

Six institutions that did not share their policy provided a description by email. According to the 24 evaluable institutions, the following behaviors were explicitly described in at least one policy: sexual harassment (75 percent), physical assault / violence (58 percent). As well as verbal harassment / intimidation (50 percent) and discrimination (54 percent).

Only three institutions specifically mentioned sexual harassment with respect to staff treatment

Seventeen of the 24 institutions described a response to inappropriate behavior, and one has a designated response team to support those who experienced bullying.

Of the 24 institutions, 14 addressed the sexual harassment of patients towards doctors. But only three institutions specifically mentioned sexual harassment with respect to the treatment of staff by patients.

“Institutions can rely on exemplary policies like Mayo Clinic’s, which clearly defines sexual harassment and describes a tiered institutional response,” the authors write. “We hope that highlighting the policies of the best hospitals can drive constructive changes in other institutional policies.”

11% of doctors have been the victim of sexual harassment by a patient

11% of doctors have been the victim of sexual harassment by a patient, according to a survey carried out by Medscape. While 3% percent have suffered it from a partner in the last three years. 2,143 physicians participated in the online survey, 54% men and 46% women.

Regarding sexual harassment by patients, the most common behaviors are for the patient to act in a manifestly sexual way (45% of cases). Make an appointment with the professional (36%), try to touch or fondle the doctor (18%), request sexual relations or send messages and photos to the professional (9%).

Sexual harassment by patients was more frequent towards men (56% of them participated) than towards women (36%). Although it is more common for them to ask them for an appointment. Faced with this situation, the professionals reacted by asking another colleague to be present with them in consultation or they rejected the sexual proposals.

HARASSMENT BETWEEN COMPANIONS

In 5% of the cases, the bullies offered a promotion or salary increase in exchange for sex. While 2% threatened the victim with retaliation if they refused.

In 70% of the cases, the harasser was another medical colleague, and a nurse colleague in 9%. In almost half of the cases, it was a colleague of the same hierarchical level and in a third of the cases, a superior. Less than half of the victims (43%) confronted the harasser and 74% did not report him; when they did, it was before a direct supervisor or a colleague.

