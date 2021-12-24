They also highlight that individuals who have already passed the coronavirus have a 50-60% lower risk of being hospitalized if they become infected with Omicron compared to the rest of the population.

At the same time, scientists have found that “the risk of hospitalization is similar for Ómicron and Delta in people who test positive for infection and had previously received at least two doses of the vaccine,” which “reflects the reduced effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron compared to the delta, “Imperial College said in a statement.

“However, the risk of hospitalization in vaccinated people continues to be significantly lower than for unvaccinated people,” he emphasizes.

“Our analysis provides evidence of a moderate reduction in the risk of hospitalization associated with the Omicron variant compared to the Delta variant,” said epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, one of the authors of the study.

He added that, “however, this seems to be offset by the reduced efficacy of vaccines against the infection of the Omicron variant. Given the high transmissibility of the Omicron virus, the potential for health services to face an increase in demand remains. if the Ómicron cases continue to grow at the rate that has been seen in recent weeks. “

Epidemiologist Azra Ghani stated that, “while the reduction in the risk of hospitalizations with the Omicron variant is reassuring, the risk of infection continues to be extremely high.”

“With the addition of the booster dose, the vaccines continue to offer the best protection against infection and hospitalization,” said the expert.