The Juarez Hospital of Mexico It is a national referral center that serves thousands of patients sent from different institutions. To provide a diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of complex pathologies that require quality care, in any of its 47 medical specialties.

In the last 28 years, the hospital has managed to consolidate information, commitment, accountability, education and cutting-edge research

History of the Hospital Juárez de México

The history of the hospital dates back to 1524 when Fray Pedro de Gante began the construction of the chapel of San Pabl. Intended for the evangelization and education of the Natives of Mexico-Tenochtitlan.

In 1525, the Colegio de San Pablo, the largest in the new Spain, was founded there. And in 1847 it was enabled to attend to the wounded of the North American Intervention.

The Hospital Juárez de México is of great importance in the teaching of medicine, because it is one of the first teaching hospitals. That is, it has implemented teaching as the main factor to complement medical care.

Trainer of human resources for health.

In the field of education, the hospital has been characterized as a health human resource trainer. Highly qualified in its medical-surgical specialties. In addition to designing, executing training, teaching and specialization programs and courses for professional, technical and auxiliary personnel in their area of ​​responsibility. Since this substantive function is very important in a hospital-school.

It also has the School of Nursing of the Ministry of Health.

At present, theoretical-practical teaching is provided to medical students in clinical cycles according to the curricula of medical schools and colleges. These clinical cycles include the undergraduate internship. In addition, since it is a recipient of residents, 31 courses have been developed annually, 24 specialty and subspecialty and 7 high specialty courses.

One of the most emblematic institutions

It represents one of the most emblematic institutions with the greatest tradition and significance in world medical history. Its mission is to maintain its mystique of work with the humanistic vision, inherited from its rich historical past. And for this reason, today it is a mandatory reference to understand the evolution of public medicine, in favor of the most unprotected and vulnerable population in Mexico.

Some of its functions are:

Plan, organize and evaluate the research and teaching programs and activities carried out in the hospital to contribute to the adequate administration of the human, material and financial resources assigned.

Inform the General Directorate and the coordinating bodies about the results of the research and teaching programs and activities, to contribute to accountability.

Establish, in coordination with the substantive and support areas, the teaching, training and teaching programs for the medical, technical, administrative, nursing and paramedical staff of the hospital, so that the knowledge imparted and with a humanitarian approach allows improving the processes of medical-surgical care , oriented to the satisfaction of the patient and his family.

