Recently, Toto Wolff has admitted that he sees very feasible and logical for one of the title contenders to try to kick his opponent off the track, even claiming that Verstappen did just that with Hamilton at Monza.

So much Toto wolff as Christian Horner they have shown that they are capable of losing the roles at some point in this intense season in which their two teams play the world title.

The rivalry has grown with each race and none of them have helped to calm things down in the face of what can be a highly controversial season finale. Especially if Toto Wolff’s prediction comes true.

“We would not want to win due to a collision between pilots. There has been enough of that this year »

Whoever is in front is going to try to do the same as in the Senna-Prost years. What happened in Monza? Verstappen took Lewis out because he was about to overtake him and he was faster. And that is totally understandable », affirmed the director of Mercedes days ago.

«If you are competing for the championship and you see that it fades because the other is overtaking you, what tool do you have other than the one that ensures that it cannot overtake you? We have seen it with Schumacher and Villeneuve, we have seen it with Senna and Prost twice », the Austrian reiterated.

Without exceeding the limits

Faced with this nonsense of Toto Wolff, which even Lewis Hamilton rejected, Christian horner This time he has chosen to keep the role of the good guy from the movie, appealing at all times to fair play.

«I was disappointed to read the comments that this is tolerable. We want a fair fight between now and the end of the championship. I think any driver would want to win the championship on the track, ”says the Red Bull director.

“We are a team of competitors and if we can achieve this feat, which is a huge task, we would not want to do it because of a collision between drivers. There has been enough of that this year », reiterates.

A good example of intense but clean fighting was the United States Grand Prix, in which both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen competed respectfully for each other.

“What we saw in Austin was a great fight between two drivers at their best. With a few more races like Austin between now and the end of the year, I think Formula 1 will win the most. Nobody wants to see a championship decided on a gravel escape »says Horner.

“As for us, it all depends on what you do on the track. And if you can speak on the court, then that has a lot more weight and value. Toto likes to post a comment here or there and that’s part of the sport. They play a lot, he is going for an eighth world championship with his pilot. We are going for the first with Max to add him to the titles we have already won.

“Formula 1 is a competition and as the pressure increases, you see that people react in different ways. Now we are in the final part of the championship, so you can feel the tension and it is something that will only increase. So if Toto wants to make a comment or two, that’s fine with me, ”concludes the British leader.

Toto Wolff has already made numerous headlines this week by harshly criticizing Fernando Alonso, whom he accused of believing himself the center of the universe.