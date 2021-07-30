Horizon Forbidden West would be delayed until 2022

A couple of months ago we had a State of Play dedicated to Horizon Forbbiden West. Guerrilla Games finally showed what the gameplay of this anticipated title, but to the surprise of many, they did not give an exact date for its premiere. Now, there are rumors that Sony it would be delaying it until 2022.

According to information from Bloomberg, sources close to Sony They assure that the title was already delayed until the first quarter of 2022, however, it is worth noting that this has not been fully verified and at the moment it is nothing more than a rumor. But there is also another insider which ensures it.

For its part, Jeff grubb, known insider, he also mentioned hearing rumors that Foribben West it had been delayed until the following year, although he has not been able to verify it one hundred percent either.

“I don’t know, I don’t think they have decided yet, but it seems that Horizon Forbidden West is intended to be released until 2022.”

Previously, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, did not confirm that the game would arrive this year, although they had every intention of doing so.

Of course, Sony is looking for what Forbbiden West is available around the holiday season, however, the Japanese giant has always been against releasing games before they are ready. There is no doubt that, if necessary, Sony will delay the game, just as they have previously done with other projects.

Via: VGC / Bloomberg

