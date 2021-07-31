Horizon Forbidden West, one of the most anticipated exclusive games on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, could arrive later than expected. Earlier today, a couple of highly trusted sources reinforced a rumor that, in fact, was born a couple of months ago, when Guerrilla Games and Sony did not announce the release date after presenting the first gameplay. Now everything indicates that the game will wait until 2022.

During the last podcast of Giant bomb, Jeff grubb, journalist from Gamesbeat, said he heard rumors that Sony might delay Horizon Forbidden West the following year. Apparently, the company plans to make it official at a digital event that will take place in September. Recall that Sony did not have an official presence at E3 2021, and although they held a State of Play a few weeks ago, it was focused on third-party games, not their exclusives.

“I don’t know for sure, I think they are still undecided [Sony], but I think they are inclined to Horizon Forbidden West arrive in 2022, “Grubb added.

However, just a few hours later, Jason schreier, journalist from Bloomberg and considered by many to be the most trusted source in the industry, he was blunt in stating that Horizon Forbidden West will reach the first quarter of 2022. Schreier also points out that this decision was made a long time ago. This would be one of the reasons why Guerrilla Games did not want to comment on the date when they showed the first advance of the gameplay.

Sony has delayed the PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West to the first quarter of 2022, a source tells Bloomberg, confirming a rumor shared by @JeffGrubb yesterday. The latest in the video game industry’s cascade of 2021 delays https://t.co/8atrR25oxd – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 30, 2021

If the reports are correct, the PS5 would lose its biggest banner for the second half of 2021. Under this scenario, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, whose launch took a month – to September 21 – would take the place that it left empty Horizon Forbidden West.

Of course, we must not forget that they are on the way Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (August 20) and Death Stranding Director’s Cut (24th September). Although they are based on already known proposals from the PlayStation catalog, they will introduce different novelties to motivate the return to their open worlds. In the case of the Sucker Punch game – a study we recently interviewed – they will add Iki Island, an expansion of the story mode.

Is the possible delay of Horizon Forbidden West? Not at all. It is evident that the pandemic greatly impaired development time of a large number of titles.