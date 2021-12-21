home News Gaming Horizon Forbidden West presents a new advance with the enemies that we will face

Horizon Forbidden West Unveils New Breakthrough With The Enemies We Will Face
Guerrilla and Sony have shared a new gameplay trailer for Horizon: Forbidden West, Aloy’s new adventure in the lands of the Forbidden West.

Horizon’s awesome machines rule the Forbidden West. These advanced robots have become the dominant species on Earth and pose a serious threat to Aloy’s mission.

This new trailer presents details of the scopes of the graphics engine on PS5 in a new trailer in 4K. It also gives details of the various strategies we must take to confront these creatures.

Horizon: Forbidden West It will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022.



Luciano Mezher

Film critic and founder of the digital magazine visiondelcine.com. Video game lover from the family in the crib to a PC Gamer in the living room. I’m still hoping to see Half-Life 3.