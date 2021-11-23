The title starring Aloy will arrive on February 18.

Aloy will return on February 18, 2022 when her new adventure arrives on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, this being Horizon Forbidden West, the first great exclusive title for a year in which we will also see God of War Ragnarok. However, leaving the Spartan aside for a while, it must be said that from Guerrilla Games they know what is coming to them, since without having come out the title aims to be one of the most important for the GOTY of 2022.

That is why the normal and natural thing is to want offer as much content as possible in order to sell the game to those who are doubting, being so, to begin with and making use of their social networks, have announced Gaia Cast, an official podcast that will focus on the entire world and universe of Horizon.

It should be noted that the name of Gaia is no coincidence, since, after all, those who have played the original title will know what this name means and the implications it had. You can see the tweet in question below:

Introducing GAIA Cast! From the team at Guerrilla, GAIA Cast is an upcoming podcast that dives deep into the Horizon universe.

Our first season, focused on Horizon Zero Dawn, debuts this Tuesday, November 23, with our first episode: All About Aloy. #HorizonGAIACast pic.twitter.com/pA8z0TRcEG – Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) November 22, 2021

As you can see in the video, the podcast will help us prepare for Aloy’s new adventure, revealing details such as the origin of the state of the world, Aloy’s life as the protagonist of the saga, the inspirations for the different machines that inhabit this world, among many other details. It should be noted that The first episode will air tomorrow, November 23, and will focus squarely on the character of Aloy.

For all that has been said It seems that Guerrilla is not going to back down in expenses and efforts so that the title has all the promotion possible, since it should be noted that the chosen date is not that it is too good, since Horizon Forbidden West will have to compete in sales with real titans, being so that the month of February will have practically one big launch per week. Without going any further, on February 25, just seven days later, it will hit the Elden Ring market.

Be that as it may, the new Guerrilla Games title should not be overlooked, since in the past you could see the enormous quality of the title with its 2017 GOTY nomination, this being something that finally did not happen because The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took the statuette. We will see if 5 years later Horizon does not take his revenge.

