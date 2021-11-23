Horizon Forbidden West talks in detail about its new weapon creation system

Horizon Forbidden West promises to be the most vivid and breathtaking adventure PlayStation and Guerrilla Games have created to date. Its developers have been quite excited showing us new details about Horizon Forbidden West every so often, like the skills Aloy will have in this new adventure. Now however a post from PlayStation on their official blog gives us much more details about the title, including its new weapon creation system.

This was published in the PlayStation Blog, place where the title developers they shelled juicy new details about Horizon Forbidden West. Here they talked in detail about the game’s awesome open world, culture system, routines, and much more coming to Horizon Forbidden West. Additionally, they also detailed how the game’s weapon system will work, and we know that Aloy will be able to carry up to 7 different ones at the same time –6 plus his spear-.

One of those responsible says that «Weapons and clothing are even more powerful and stylish than before«, And adds that«Weapons now have an added benefit to make them even more specialized«. What’s more, we know that Aloy’s clothing will now be able to offer resistance to different types of damage that our protagonist will find in the universe of Horizon Forbidden West. Secondly, They add in the post that Aloy «you will be able to mix machinery parts that you have collected into weapons and costumes, to upgrade them and make them even stronger«.

As you travel through the Forbidden West, observe machines that have visible horns, claws, fangs, or tails. While the first few upgrades may just need a bit of braided wire or a sturdy rigid plate, if you want additional mod slots, the strongest perks, or the highest resistances … you’ll want to make sure you shoot and remove the parts of the Tremortusk before taking it down. ».

Horizon Forbidden West is being developed for PS4 and PS5. Also, the game has confirmed its release date for next year, more specifically for the February 18, 2022. We just have to wait a little less than three months to get our hands on it and tour the entire Forbidden West.