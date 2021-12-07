Horizon Forbidden West detailed all the changes there will be in combat against machines and humans

Guerrilla Games detailed the Horizon Forbidden West match, one of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives for 2022.

In the last few months, Guerrilla Games published a series of articles on Horizon Forbidden West so that we know more about his world, the enemies and several key details in the sequel to one of the best exclusives of Sony on PS4, PS5 and Pc.

On this occasion, the developer displayed information about the combat, one of the fundamental points of the experience of Horizon, and like the first installment, it looks like it will be exciting to fight the mechanical dinosaurs.

Horizon Forbidden West combat details

Has been Charles Perain, combat designer at Guerrilla Games, who stated in an entry to the PlayStation blog that, first of all, players can stay calm with Aloy because in its sequel “They continue to respect identity” of the protagonist despite the changes in agility, stealth and intense action.

“For us, it was very important that players felt Aloy’s confidence and abilities had improved over her adventures in Horizon Zero Dawn and The Frozen Wilds.” mentions Perain. One of the most important changes with respect to the first installment points to Aloy’s agility and experience for combat, something that will be reflected in the animations. In the same way, the enemies and companions of the protagonist will be more realistic with movements and reactions in tune with Aloy’s agility.

“We thoroughly investigated the anatomy and the locomotor system of the characters. There are many differences between animating a person and a machine. However, the fundamentals of what we wanted to achieve with both were very similar “ He says Richard Oud, animation director at Guerrilla Games. The animations and reactions of the enemies will not only be enriched in combat, but also in moments of stealth, when the suspicion of murder or our presence in the environment arises. “Through animations and dialogues according to the context, the player will have numerous clues to guess his next move” assures Richard.

The many changes mentioned so far will be complemented by improvements in sound: all enemies will have particular sounds that will allow you to guess the attack and their reactions according to each moment: “These sound tracks help the player to focus on the most imminent attacker or danger to allow him to react in time.”

Horizon Forbidden West promises dynamic combat with a huge variety of enemies, both human and machine. Guerrilla Games mention that it worked “With a highly experienced stunt-scene motion capture actor who knew how to portray diverse combat styles and personalities.”

Horizon Forbidden West will go on sale on February 18 at PS4 and PS5.

