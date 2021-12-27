Horizon Forbidden West already has an official classification

There is less and less time for the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West, a title that was originally intended to debut this year but sadly had to be delayed until the next. These last weeks we have had all kinds of advances related to the anticipated project of Guerrilla Games, and this time we have to talk about their official classification by the ESRB.

As you probably already know, when a game is about to be launched, it receives a classification to indicate the type of content that we can expect within it as well as the appropriate target for its purchase. Well, stop Horizon Forbbiden West we are talking about a title with a “T” rating for teens, exactly the same rating that the original game received.

“This is an action-adventure game where players take on the role of Aloy on a journey to discover the source of a mysterious signal. From a third-person perspective, players will navigate post-apocalyptic environments, complete missions, interact with characters, and take on enemy tribes and robotic creatures. Users will use slingshots, bows, javelins, and spears to kill enemies in frantic combat. Blood will be seen when you hit human enemies; Bloodstains will also be seen under bodies in certain settings. Players can also use stealth attacks to take down enemies discreetly. The cutscenes show additional acts of violence: characters impaled with swords or spears; a character crushed by a statue. The game features drunken characters; in one scene we see Aloy drinking beer from a mug; various characters are seen drinking alcohol in taverns. The word ‘shit’ is said in the game. “

In case you missed it, here you can see how it looks Horizon Foribbden West in his version of PS4.

Horizon Forbidden West comes to PS5 and PS4 andFebruary 18, 2022.

Editor’s note: It was to be expected that this game would receive the same rating as the original. After all, at no point did Guerrilla say that this would be a more bloody or mature adventure than the original, and the truth is that it would hurt to see things like beheading or mutilation, especially since most of the time we will be fighting robotic beasts.

Via: ComicBook