Horizon Forbidden West 20 percent off - book now!

Players are looking forward to Horizon Forbidden West, the next big PlayStation release. The new game comes out on February 18, 2022 exclusively for PS4 and PS5, but you can already book it on Amazon with an interesting discount. Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 is currently available for 55.99 euros, a 20 percent discount compared to the launch price. So it’s a good offer to continue Aloy’s story at a very reasonable price.

The PS5 edition does not have this discount, so it costs 79.90 euros. Instead, we remind you that Horizon Forbidden West can be updated for free on PS5, which allows the ps4 edition be compatible with new hardware without paying any additional costs. Therefore, the discount of 20 percent on Amazon It is worth it to save almost 24 euros.

We do not know how long this offer will be available, so Do not lose this chance. This is a standard edition of the Horizon Forbidden West game, so it has no special box no additional content. With this release, Aloy’s adventure returns as she will have to discover the origin of a new threat that is destroying nature. And Aloy hasn’t changed, although there’s been a lot of talk about her new design.

In the last images of the game, we have been able to see the huge open world with different ecosystems that make it feel like a living environment. In addition to the Aloy’s new abilities that will allow you to move and fight very powerful machines or dive to find hidden treasures in the deep. Without a doubt, Horizon Forbidden West is going to be one of the great releases of the year and now it can be yours for less than 60 euros. Do not lose this opportunity!