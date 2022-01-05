Sony picks up the conversation around the PS VR successor one year and almost a month from the launch of the PS5. Of course, this time we have more than an official name and a logo that – to be honest – do not catch us very by surprise: PlayStation VR2 will bring reality to new generation consoles, we will approach the format through its renewed control system PlayStation VR2 Sense controller and we already know what we can play: Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Let’s go by parts: PS VR2 has been designed to keep up with PS5 innovations both in technology and through the premise of making the games tangible of the DualSense controller itself. In fact, its dual control system will offer the same haptic feedback system as the PS5 controllers. However, once again it will be the helmet itself the centerpiece of the experience.

PlayStation VR2, Sony’s Next Generation Virtual Reality





To start with, the helmet will have one 2000 x 2040 resolution OLED screen per eye. According to Sony, PS VR2 games will be able to show off in 4K HDR, also offering a 90 / 120Hz experience. When it comes to the field of view, we are talking about 110 degrees. Nothing bad.

Regarding the installation process, and according to Sony, PS VR2 is also a step in the right direction compared to the previous model: it will be enough to connect a single cable connected to PS5. Both the helmet and the controls include motion detection systems that simplify the procedure as much as possible.

What do we know about its design? Unfortunately, the only thing shown by Sony goes back to the prototype December 21, 2021. And it is not that it is much. It will be time to wait a little longer.

Of course, the new controls were already formally presented in March 2021, dividing the system of buttons and sticks of the DualSense into two devices whose design is very in tune with the aesthetics of the console.





However, there is a very particular nuance to take into account: the new model has integrated an eye tracking system, so that through integrated cameras inside the helmets, the direction in which we look will be detected without having to depend solely on the gestures we make with the head.

On the other hand, Sony anticipates that Space Sound on the PS5 console will round off the feeling of immersion in the gaming experience by combining the aforementioned eye tracking, the feedback from the helmets themselves, the 3D audio and the new controls created for PS VR2 that we will talk about a little below.

And, although, for now, Sony has only shown the official logo, the announcement has been accompanied by the official specifications of the new PS VR model.

PlayStation VR2 Specifications

Screen OLED Screen resolution 2000 x 2040 per eye Update frequency 90 Hz, 120 Hz Lens separation Adjustable Field of view Approx. 110 degree Sensors Motion sensor: six-axis motion detection system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)

Sensor Attachment: Infrared proximity sensor Cameras 4 cameras to monitor the headset and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller

Infrared camera for eye tracking by eye Feedback Vibration in the helmets Communication with PS5 USB Type-C Audio Input: built-in microphone

Output: stereo headphone jack

Sony bets on a tangible Virtual Reality





On the other hand, Sony will extend the virtual reality experience and the tangible gaming sensations of PS5 through the new controllers, which it has officially called PlayStation VR2 Sense. And yes, they will use a haptic technology similar to the DualSense.

As we discussed, the technology of PS VR2 and the 3D sound of PS5 will find a reinforcement in the new feedback system. integrated into the helmets themselves and the new controls created for the occasion. So, according to Sony, we can feel the emotions of the character through the helmet, the objects that brush our head and even the speed when riding in a vehicle.





On the other hand, the new PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers will also receive the haptic feedback technology and the adaptive triggers of the DualSense, so that we will feel what happens on the screen and we will notice the tension of the strings of a bow or the reaction of the pedals or the triggers of our weapons.

As an additional detail, they communicate through a Bluetooth system and have a built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery (At the moment their capacity has not been discussed) so, in the absence of testing them, we can assume that their technology will offer sensations very similar to those of the DualSense.

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Specifications

Buttons Right: PS Button, Options Button, Circle / X Buttons, R1 Button, R2 Button, Right Stick / R3 Button

Left: PS Button, Create Button, Triangle / Square Buttons, L1 Button, L2 Button, Left Stick / L3 Button Detection / tracking Motion sensor: Six-axis motion detection system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)

Capacitive Sensor: IR LED Finger Touch Detection: Position Tracking Feedback Trigger effect (on the R2 / L2 button) Haptic feedback port USB Type-C port Communication Bluetooth Ver5.1 Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery

Horizon Call of the Mountain, the first game announced for PS VR2

The announcement of the next generation virtual reality left us to owe the design of PS VR2 itself (at least, for now) but Sony saved an additional surprise for the occasion: the announcement of Horizon Call of the Mountain, the first game to take advantage of new technology.

As can be seen from its name, it is an immersive experience, specifically designed for PS VR2 and its features and set in the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West that seeks to expand the post-apocalyptic universe imagined by Guerrilla.

Although they have not wanted to offer details about the content beyond what was hinted at in its first preview, Guerrilla will immerse us in the world of Horizon through a new character created for the occasion. Of course, we are anticipated that we will be able to meet Aloy, the protagonist of video games, in the course of Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The title is being developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite and it won’t take long for us to have new news: Sony has ensured that very soon the new protagonist of the game will be formally presented along with new information about Call of the mountain. Perhaps, coinciding with the premiere of Horizon Forbidden West? Don’t rule it out.

PS VR2 is more than a leap in quality: it’s a new plus for PS5





The first year of PS5 could have been better. Not because he did not receive great games, which he had, but because of the absence of announced and long-awaited appointments such as Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok. 2022 promises to be the final takeoff of the Sony console (within the possibilities of stock) in terms of its game catalog and PS VR2 will be one of its workhorses.

Regarding the design of the helmet, although we are aware that it matters a lot, we can wait and comment when it plays. The benefits that are already on the table are essential. And although what is announced convinces, although it does not reach the 8K shown, there are still many doubts that must be resolved sooner rather than later.

From the start, it will be time to talk about the price . The improved performance, the new display and the new feedback system will define success and reception. Luckily, the box will come much lighter in terms of cables and we want to understand that it will no longer be necessary to buy the camera separately.

. The improved performance, the new display and the new feedback system will define success and reception. Luckily, the box will come much lighter in terms of cables and we want to understand that it will no longer be necessary to buy the camera separately. On the other hand, it’s time to talk about the game catalog . Of the already available PS VR and the one that will accompany the launch of the new model. Because, despite the fact that Guerrilla has a special vote of confidence, in the middle of 2022 we are not going to be satisfied with interactive experiences: we want real great games.

. Of the already available PS VR and the one that will accompany the launch of the new model. Because, despite the fact that Guerrilla has a special vote of confidence, in the middle of 2022 we are not going to be satisfied with interactive experiences: we want real great games. In this aspect, What kind of compatibility will it offer with PS4? From some kind of improvements in their games to the possibility of being able to connect the helmets to the last generation consoles. Although, to be honest, the latter is quite discardable.

From some kind of improvements in their games to the possibility of being able to connect the helmets to the last generation consoles. Although, to be honest, the latter is quite discardable. Finally, It’s time to talk about their availability. There are sources that assure that its launch will arrive at the end of this year, but it will be necessary to see what the thing is, given the production and distribution problems that are occurring worldwide.

In any of the four cases, PS5 just added a new feature to its advantage when it comes to weighing which console to release. An additional claim for those passionate about virtual reality and, in case of doing things well, a new excuse to return to Skyrim for more adventures or hallucinate while driving in Gran Turismo 7.